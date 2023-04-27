https://sputnikglobe.com/20230427/worms-crave-junk-food-just-as-much-as-humans-after-consuming-marijuana---study-1109865583.html

Worms Crave Junk Food Just as Much as Humans After Consuming Marijuana - Study

Scientists at the University of Oregon have found that worms, like humans, have a strong desire to eat after consuming marijuana. This proves the antiquity of the recovery system after stress in living organisms.

Scientists at the University of Oregon have determined worms have a strong desire to eat after consuming marijuana, proving that they might have more in common with humans than previously thought.Officials came to their conclusion after giving roundworms high doses of the cannabinoid anandamide, putting the worms inside a maze, and then placing high caloric and low caloric foods on the opposite ends of the obstacle.Scientists defined caloric intake by five types bacteria, and how much they promoted worm growth after being eaten. Observations revealed that after being subjected to anandamide, the worms quickly devoured the high caloric bacterium and barely touched the others. The results mean that anandamide makes the worms not only prefer the growth-promoting food, but also eat it quickly.The biologists then replaced the worms' receptor for anandamide with a human's and repeated the experiment, obtaining the same result.The narcotic effects of cannabis and the substances derived from it are due to its effect on the receptors in the brain cells. Normally they would signal satiety after a meal, but under the influence of the drug this does not happen.The response means the endocannabinoid system in worms is not much different from the human one. It may also have worked in the primitive nervous system of our common ancestor, who lived more than 600 million years ago.The scientists' discovery suggests that the endocannabinoid system likely performs similar functions in many animal species, and that the functions are key to the survival of these species. Among these key functions are those related to the control of food intake and, in particular, to "hedonic feeding."The researchers said the worms could be used to test and screen drugs targeting a wide range of proteins involved in cannabinoid signaling and metabolism.The findings were published in the journal Current Biology.

