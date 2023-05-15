International
‘Military-Intelligence Fortress’ — Massive Planned US Embassy Sparks Outrage in Lebanon
‘Military-Intelligence Fortress’ — Massive Planned US Embassy Sparks Outrage in Lebanon
The plan for a new billion-dollar compound in Lebanon which is currently under construction, was revealed. The plan sparked outrage across Lebanese social media.
Lebanese social media users pushed back this week after the US Embassy in Beirut proudly unveiled photos of its massive new billion-dollar compound, which is currently under construction.“This isn’t an embassy. This is a military-intelligence fortress,” wrote California State University professor Asad Abukhalil.“Imagine world reactions if this were the Iranian embassy in Lebanon,” he added.In an official statement, the US said the “multi-building compound will be located in the suburb of Awkar, adjacent to the current Embassy, on a 43-acre site.American diplomats claim the compound “will provide a safe, secure, sustainable, and modern platform that supports US Embassy staff in representing the US Government to Lebanon and in conducting day-to-day diplomacy.”The outlet warned Saturday that the project is “causing controversy for its sheer size and opulence in a country where nearly 80% of the population is under the poverty line,” with many now questioning “why the US needs such a large embassy in their capital.”In a nod to the enormous size of the complex, the national executive director of the American-Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee joked in a tweet: “Maybe you’ll have enough room to work on all those pending visa applications.”Plans for the project were first announced in 2015 before construction broke ground in April of 2017. It is unclear when the project will be completed.
02:29 GMT 15.05.2023
Wyatt Reed
The US government’s huge new concrete compound in Beirut bears more resemblance to the Death Star than it does a diplomatic facility, one American journalist observed.
Lebanese social media users pushed back this week after the US Embassy in Beirut proudly unveiled photos of its massive new billion-dollar compound, which is currently under construction.
“This isn’t an embassy. This is a military-intelligence fortress,” wrote California State University professor Asad Abukhalil.
“Imagine world reactions if this were the Iranian embassy in Lebanon,” he added.
In an official statement, the US said the “multi-building compound will be located in the suburb of Awkar, adjacent to the current Embassy, on a 43-acre site.
American diplomats claim the compound “will provide a safe, secure, sustainable, and modern platform that supports US Embassy staff in representing the US Government to Lebanon and in conducting day-to-day diplomacy.”
Renderings published by the embassy “show an ultra-modern compound, hosting multi-story buildings with high glass windows, recreational areas, and a swimming pool surrounded by greenery and views of the Lebanese capital,” CNN observed, noting that the planned facility “looks like a city of its own.”
The outlet warned Saturday that the project is “causing controversy for its sheer size and opulence in a country where nearly 80% of the population is under the poverty line,” with many now questioning “why the US needs such a large embassy in their capital.”
In a nod to the enormous size of the complex, the national executive director of the American-Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee joked in a tweet: “Maybe you’ll have enough room to work on all those pending visa applications.”
Plans for the project were first announced in 2015 before construction broke ground in April of 2017. It is unclear when the project will be completed.
