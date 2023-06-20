Uruguayan President Flip-Flops: Nazi Eagle From WWII Battleship Won’t Be Melted Down
© AP Photo / MARCELO HERNANDEZFILE- In this Feb. 10, 2006 file photo, workers salvage the eagle from the World War II German pocket battleship Admiral Graf Spee, in Montevideo, Uruguay. Controversy has swirled around the eagle ever since it was recovered and now a battle has broken out over its fate. Suggestions have ranged from exhibiting or auctioning the Third Reich symbol, to keeping it hidden or even destroying it.
The question of what to do with the huge Nazi sculpture has weighed on Uruguayans for the better part of two decades — and will apparently do so for some time yet.
The future of a Nazi-era bronze eagle sporting a swastika is once again in doubt after the president of Uruguay reversed course on a plan to melt down the artifact and use the material for a new art installation, citing pushback by the “overwhelming majority” of citizens who spoke out against it.
“I believe there is an overwhelming majority that does not [agree with] the decision… and we are, unfortunately, going to give up on the idea,” Uruguayan President Luis Lacalle Pou said Sunday, in reference to a plan announced Friday which involved melting down the eagle and converting it into a dove.
“If one wants to generate peace, the first thing you have to generate is unity,” explained the president, who noted that “clearly, this has not generated it.”
"I still think it's a good idea, but it's a president's turn to listen,” Lacalle Pou continued.
Questions about both the fate and ownership of the 770-pound sculpture have been a source of public debate ever since it was discovered by treasure hunters in the wreckage of a Nazi battleship called the Admiral Graf Spee in 2006.
After sinking eight merchant ships, in 1939 the Graf Spee was scuttled off the coast of Uruguay by its German crew, who feared it could fall into Allied hands.
© AP PhotoFILE - In this Dec. 19, 1939 file photo, German battleship Admiral Graf Spee burns as she is scuttled by her crew, ordered by its captain to prevent it and its then state-of-the-art technology from falling into enemy hands, near Montevideo, Uruguay, where injured and dead sailors were taken ashore during the "Battle of the River Plate." In 2006, a salvage team removed a Nazi eagle from the ship's stern.
Last year, Uruguay’s Supreme Court issued a ruling declaring the artifact property of the government. But previous plans for the statue have hit a number of roadblocks.
A brief effort to display the piece was rejected by Germany as an attempt to highlight “Nazi paraphernalia.” A previous court ruling ordering the eagle be auctioned off to pay back the finders of the recovery effort was scrapped after it was condemned by the Simon Wiesenthal Center, which said the scheme could mean the statue was ultimately purchased by Nazi sympathizers.
On Friday, Lacalle Pou declared he had finally come up with a solution. “It occurred to us that this symbol of war could undergo a transformation into a symbol of peace or union, like a dove,” the president announced, explaining that a Uruguayan sculptor named Pablo Atchugarry was commissioned to recast the eagle.
Atchugarry said at the time that he was pleased to accept what he called the “challenge of transforming hate, war and destruction into a symbol of peace.” Just two days later, however, the president said the idea had been officially scrapped.