Uruguayan President Flip-Flops: Nazi Eagle From WWII Battleship Won’t Be Melted Down

The question of what to do with the huge Nazi sculpture has weighed on Uruguayans for the better part of two decades — and will apparently do so for some time yet.

The future of a Nazi-era bronze eagle sporting a swastika is once again in doubt after the president of Uruguay reversed course on a plan to melt down the artifact and use the material for a new art installation, citing pushback by the “overwhelming majority” of citizens who spoke out against it.“If one wants to generate peace, the first thing you have to generate is unity,” explained the president, who noted that “clearly, this has not generated it.”Questions about both the fate and ownership of the 770-pound sculpture have been a source of public debate ever since it was discovered by treasure hunters in the wreckage of a Nazi battleship called the Admiral Graf Spee in 2006.After sinking eight merchant ships, in 1939 the Graf Spee was scuttled off the coast of Uruguay by its German crew, who feared it could fall into Allied hands.On Friday, Lacalle Pou declared he had finally come up with a solution. “It occurred to us that this symbol of war could undergo a transformation into a symbol of peace or union, like a dove,” the president announced, explaining that a Uruguayan sculptor named Pablo Atchugarry was commissioned to recast the eagle.Atchugarry said at the time that he was pleased to accept what he called the “challenge of transforming hate, war and destruction into a symbol of peace.” Just two days later, however, the president said the idea had been officially scrapped.

