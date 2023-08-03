International
Trump Enters Not Guilty Plea to Four Criminal Charges in Election Interference Case
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230803/six-month-truce-begins-between-colombian-govt-national-liberation-army-insurgent-group-1112375876.html
Six-Month Truce Begins Between Colombian Gov’t, National Liberation Army Insurgent Group
Six-Month Truce Begins Between Colombian Gov’t, National Liberation Army Insurgent Group
Gustavo Petro, Colombia’s first leftist president, ran for office on a platform of reversing many of the country’s most hated policies, including the decades-long war against rebel groups that has left hundreds of thousands dead.
2023-08-03T19:54+0000
2023-08-03T19:54+0000
americas
national liberation army (eln)
colombia
gustavo petro
ceasefire
rebel groups
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/03/04/1108003886_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_bfa0987b377f79ff6717fe44be4cd20b.jpg
A six-month truce between the Colombian government and the National Liberation Army (ELN) began on Thursday that could lead to a more permanent peace agreement. The deal allows the group to defend itself if attacked.Colombian Defense Minister Ivan Velasquez said on Wednesday that the deal will protect the “civilian population that has been so affected by the actions of the illegal armed organizations.”Indeed, top ELN commander Antonio García urged his roughly 5,800 fighters to abide by the ceasefire in a video circulated earlier this week, explaining that further discussion with the “participation of society” would push ahead, aiming “to make Colombia a fairer, more democratic and inclusive country.”The ELN is the country’s second-largest rebel group after the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC), which is in its own ongoing peace talks with Bogota. It is designated a terrorist group by the United States, which is a close ally of the Colombian government and has supported its counterinsurgency efforts.A Colombian effort to register the victims of this civil war had recorded 9.2 million as of April 2022, including 220,000 deaths - 177,307 civilians and 40,787 fighters. According to the United Nations, just 12% of the civilian deaths are attributed to the FARC and ELN, while 80% were caused by right-wing paramilitary groups; the remaining 8% are attributed to the Colombian military and police, the latter of whom are also paramilitarized.Various efforts at peace talks and demobilizations have been attempted over the years, with various degrees of success. One attempt to reach a deal with the ELN collapsed in 2018 after the newly-elected President Ivan Duque rejected the efforts of his predecessor, Juan Manuel Santos, and canceled the talks being hosted by Cuba. After the war resumed, the ELN delegation remained in Havana over fears about their ability to safely return to Colombia, and the United States used the opportunity to claim Cuba was harboring terrorists and put the socialist state on the State Department’s List of State Sponsors of Terrorism.After Petro won the 2022 presidential elections and Duque left office in early 2023, the peace talks were relaunched, with Brazil, Chile, Mexico, Cuba, Venezuela and Norway acting as guarantor countries in the negotiations.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230110/colombian-vice-president-mrquezs-security-detail-disarms-roadside-bomb-found-near-house-1106205416.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20211124/us-state-dept-to-remove-colombias-farc-from-list-of-terrorist-groups-five-years-since-legalization-1090972795.html
americas
colombia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Fantine Gardinier
Fantine Gardinier
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/03/04/1108003886_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_e30f3741d2820282676f0b48508840b5.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
colombia; national liberation army; ceasefire; gustavo petro
colombia; national liberation army; ceasefire; gustavo petro

Six-Month Truce Begins Between Colombian Gov’t, National Liberation Army Insurgent Group

19:54 GMT 03.08.2023
© AP Photo / Fernando VergaraColombian President Gustavo Petro speaks to supporters before presenting to Congress a proposed bill to reform the healthcare system
Colombian President Gustavo Petro speaks to supporters before presenting to Congress a proposed bill to reform the healthcare system - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.08.2023
© AP Photo / Fernando Vergara
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Fantine Gardinier
All materials
Gustavo Petro, Colombia’s first leftist president, ran for office on a platform of reversing many of the country’s most hated policies, including the decadeslong war against Marxist rebel groups that left hundreds of thousands dead.
A six-month truce between the Colombian government and the National Liberation Army (ELN) began on Thursday that could lead to a more permanent peace agreement. The deal allows the group to defend itself if attacked.
Colombian Defense Minister Ivan Velasquez said on Wednesday that the deal will protect the “civilian population that has been so affected by the actions of the illegal armed organizations.”
“Hopefully it will bear fruit,” said Petro, himself a former guerrilla fighter with the now-defunct 19th of April Movement militia. “It will depend more on them than on us.”
Indeed, top ELN commander Antonio García urged his roughly 5,800 fighters to abide by the ceasefire in a video circulated earlier this week, explaining that further discussion with the “participation of society” would push ahead, aiming “to make Colombia a fairer, more democratic and inclusive country.”
Colombian Vice President-elect Francia Marquez speaks during a meeting with feminist organizations in Santiago, Chile, Thursday, July 28, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.01.2023
Americas
Colombian Vice President Márquez's Security Detail Disarms Roadside Bomb Found Near House
10 January, 17:20 GMT
The ELN is the country’s second-largest rebel group after the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC), which is in its own ongoing peace talks with Bogota. It is designated a terrorist group by the United States, which is a close ally of the Colombian government and has supported its counterinsurgency efforts.

The Marxist-Leninist ELN and FARC were both founded in 1964, part of the ongoing fallout of the period of political violence known in Colombian history as La Violencia. Decades of warfare have flared since, not just between the communist groups and the government, but also a plethora of right-wing militias as well.

A Colombian effort to register the victims of this civil war had recorded 9.2 million as of April 2022, including 220,000 deaths - 177,307 civilians and 40,787 fighters. According to the United Nations, just 12% of the civilian deaths are attributed to the FARC and ELN, while 80% were caused by right-wing paramilitary groups; the remaining 8% are attributed to the Colombian military and police, the latter of whom are also paramilitarized.
Former rebel commanders and current members of the FARC political party, Pastor Alape, second from left, and Rodrigo Granda, far left with Colombian flag, arrive for a ceremony to apologize to locals for the kidnappings carried out by the FARC over decades in the rural area of Pipiral near Villavicencio, Colombia, Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020. Ex-combatants and social organizations plan to march to Bogota this weekend to demand the government guarantee their right to life and compliance with the 2016 peace agreement, amid hundreds of subsequent ex-rebel deaths. - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.11.2021
US State Dept. to Remove Colombia’s FARC From List of Terrorist Groups Five Years Since Legalization
24 November 2021, 01:05 GMT
Various efforts at peace talks and demobilizations have been attempted over the years, with various degrees of success. One attempt to reach a deal with the ELN collapsed in 2018 after the newly-elected President Ivan Duque rejected the efforts of his predecessor, Juan Manuel Santos, and canceled the talks being hosted by Cuba.
After the war resumed, the ELN delegation remained in Havana over fears about their ability to safely return to Colombia, and the United States used the opportunity to claim Cuba was harboring terrorists and put the socialist state on the State Department’s List of State Sponsors of Terrorism.
After Petro won the 2022 presidential elections and Duque left office in early 2023, the peace talks were relaunched, with Brazil, Chile, Mexico, Cuba, Venezuela and Norway acting as guarantor countries in the negotiations.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала