International
- Sputnik International, 1920
The Backstory
The Backstory brings you in-depth reporting, updates on the latest headlines and great guests in a high energy show that's both informative and entertaining. The rest of the media brings you the narrative and the spin. Join Lee Stranahan and get the truth behind the headlines with The Backstory.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230811/biden-says-he-would-give-ukraine-more-weapons-1112521938.html
Biden Says He Would Give Ukraine More Weapons
Biden Says He Would Give Ukraine More Weapons
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Israel ending free medical care for Ukrainians, and Ecuadorian presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio was killed.
2023-08-11T04:20+0000
2023-08-11T12:56+0000
the backstory
radio
nato
drones
electronic warfare
credit
x
social media
ukraine
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/0a/1112521781_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_7d3a178a5214977e543a56ca0aae92d3.png
Biden Says He Would Give Ukraine More Weapons
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Israel ending free medical care for Ukrainians, and Ecuadorian presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio was killed.
Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Security Analyst | Ukraine is Using Drone Attacks to Grab Headlines, The Russian People Want the Conflict with Russia to End, and Ukraine Retreats from Kharkov RegionMark Frost - Economist, Professor, Consultant, and Libertarian | Bidenomics Only Works for a Few, Making X a Payment System, and American Leaders Don't Know how to Address InflationIn the first hour, Lee spoke with Mark Sleboda about the Russian public awareness of Ukrainian drone strikes on Russia, Joe Biden talks about sending more weapons to Ukraine. Mark described the details of the Russian counteroffensive and the past sham elections held in Ukraine. Mark discussed the only possible way Kiev would end this conflict and how the Russian people are seeking a quick ending to the special military operation.In the second hour, Lee spoke with Mark Frost about inflation, Bidenomics based on lies, and the inflation reduction act. Mark explained how the inflation reduction act by the Biden administration raised inflation. Mark talked about Elon Musk and his idea of making X into a payment system.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
ukraine
russia
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Lee Stranahan
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png
Lee Stranahan
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/0a/1112521781_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_1152bd9258d3784c747de030ea7f6d60.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
the backstory, drone attacks, bidenomics, ukrainian drone strikes on russia, special military operation
the backstory, drone attacks, bidenomics, ukrainian drone strikes on russia, special military operation

Biden Says He Would Give Ukraine More Weapons

04:20 GMT 11.08.2023 (Updated: 12:56 GMT 11.08.2023)
The Backstory
Biden Says He Would Give Ukraine More Weapons
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Lee Stranahan - Sputnik International
Lee Stranahan
All materials
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Israel ending free medical care for Ukrainians, and Ecuadorian presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio was killed.
Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Security Analyst | Ukraine is Using Drone Attacks to Grab Headlines, The Russian People Want the Conflict with Russia to End, and Ukraine Retreats from Kharkov Region

Mark Frost - Economist, Professor, Consultant, and Libertarian | Bidenomics Only Works for a Few, Making X a Payment System, and American Leaders Don't Know how to Address Inflation

In the first hour, Lee spoke with Mark Sleboda about the Russian public awareness of Ukrainian drone strikes on Russia, Joe Biden talks about sending more weapons to Ukraine. Mark described the details of the Russian counteroffensive and the past sham elections held in Ukraine. Mark discussed the only possible way Kiev would end this conflict and how the Russian people are seeking a quick ending to the special military operation.

In the second hour, Lee spoke with Mark Frost about inflation, Bidenomics based on lies, and the inflation reduction act. Mark explained how the inflation reduction act by the Biden administration raised inflation. Mark talked about Elon Musk and his idea of making X into a payment system.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала