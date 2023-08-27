https://sputnikglobe.com/20230827/natos-wet-dreams-alliance-cheerleader-proposes-carving-up-brics-countries-1112927829.html

NATO's Wet Dreams: Alliance Cheerleader Proposes Carving Up BRICS Countries

Barring rare exceptions, Western officials, media, think tank researchers and academics are typically able to disguise any imperialist ambitions they may harbor against Russia, China, and the other nations gradually working to create a new multipolar world order. But sometimes, some can’t help but share their megalomaniacal plans for the planet.

You’ve probably never heard of Gunther Fehlinger. He’s an Austrian economist, former European People’s Party advisor and chairman of the European Committee for NATO Enlargement. Over the past two days, shortly after BRICS more than doubled its membership at the bloc’s summit in South Africa, his name and posts began trending on social media.“I call to free the people of Brazil by dismantling the Socialist Genocidal BRICS Ally of Russia misled by [Lula da Silva] into 5 new better free states who can join @NATO, @OECD and @Mercosur,” Fehlinger wrote in an X (ex-Twitter) post on Friday which garnered a cool million views.“Socialist Corrupt South Africa, Ally of Genocidal Russia must be dismantled for ganging up in #BRICS,” he wrote in a follow-up X post Saturday, posting a Reddit map of a rump South Africa, a Volkstaat Republic (a proposed all-White Afrikaner statelet), a West Cape Republic and a Zulu Kingdom. The tweet got over 500,000 views in 24 hours.Next, Fehlinger set his sights on South Asia, posting a map of India divided into dozens of new nations. “It is time to end the regime of Genocide denier [Narendra Modi]. It is time for #IndoMaidan and Indian Spring leading to independence of the nations of #ExIndia,” he rambled.After that, he went after Russia and China, posting an internet map of the Eurasian giants after they have been “decolonized” and carved up into more than a hundred separate entities. “I call for a new major phase of decolonization to end the last remaining Empires, first of all Russia, than [sic] China and we need to prepare maps like this for all members of BRICS, the new Axis of Evil,” Fehlinger wrote.Realizing Saturday evening that he’d forgotten about the new BRICS members who joined the bloc this week at the Johannesburg summit, Fehlinger turned his attention to the need to carve up some of these countries as well.“I call to dismantle hostile #BRICS Iran into ExIran,” he wrote, showing the Islamic Republic divided into seven statelets, with a rump state of Persia in the middle.“I call to dismantle the prison of nation [sic] Ethiopia into #ExEthiopia,” Fehlinger wrote next, showing an Ethiopia divided, with a vast chunk of its eastern territories transferred to a separate “Somali” statelet.The US, incidentally, already funded a brutal proxy war between Ethiopia and Somalia in the 1970s known as the Ogaden War, after Ethiopia became an ally of Moscow. The US-backed Somali government’s invasion failed, and the immense costs of the war paved the way for the East African country’s demise into a failed state in the early 1990s - a fate that it is only now beginning to recover from.Fehlinger continued his trashposting into Sunday, responding to posters accusing him of calling him of pushing for Western colonialism and imperialism by suggesting that the "colonial crimes" happened “50 years ago,” and claiming that "the only colonial powers left today are Russia, China, Iran and to some extent India and Brazil."Also Sunday, Fehlinger launched a tirade against the non-existent “Evil Empire Soviet Union,” claiming that the USSR's collapse was responsible for global economic and demographic growth, and that after Russia is “dismantled” in 2024, “global GDP will again quadruple in next 30 glorious years of Victory of Federal Market Democracies.”Historians specializing in the consequences of the Soviet collapse on regional economies, demographics and regional and global security would probably like to have a word with the Austrian economist about his claims, especially given that the current crisis in Ukraine, which has thrust much of the global economy into crisis, is a direct result of NATO’s aggressive expansion in Eastern Europe beginning in the 1990s.Finally, Fehlinger attacked Egypt, which also joined the BRICS bloc Thursday, calling for “a debate on [the] future” of the country, and saying that while he used to "like" President Abdul Fatah al-Sisi, Cairo’s move to join BRICS means that “we must discuss if there is a scenario for a Federal Market Democracy Egypt.” Otherwise, he warned, “we need new scenarios for #ExEgypt.”Users ReactNeedless to say, the NATO cheerleader’s trashposting sparked quite a colorful response from users, including people from some of the countries he proposed breaking up.“Good try, but Brazil will remain united as a democratic nation and will continue to be the most mixed-race country in the world, whether or not it’s part of BRICS. Also, in Brazil the majority of the PEOPLE decide who will be president, not an electoral college,” one Brazilian X user wrote, taking a shot at the US election system. “Are you seriously trying to cut Brazil into pieces? European hawks like you, without any empathy to the interests of the suffering people from former European colonies, are the reason Brazil is now looking towards BRICS,” another said."Austria was once an empire and ended up being dismantled, if you continue with this speech we will do it again,” another Brazilian chimed in, posting a photo of a Brazilian artilleryman from the legendary Cobras Fumantes Brazilian Expeditionary Force, which fought for the Allies against Hitler’s Germany during World War II.Comments of a similar tone appeared under Fehlinger’s other posts. “Hey Gunther, kind feedback but maybe putting a white supremacist state like the Volkstaat on the map isn’t the best optics,” someone quipped under his South Africa map. “Gunther I am not so sure if you have been funded by Pakistan, or Ukraine or your personal hate for India has some deep personal failure of yours,” an Indian user observed. “Point to where BRICS hurt you,” another joked, accompanying his post with a therapy doll. “When 80% of the world is the Axis of Evil, you have lost before you started. The Western hegemony is dead,” one user from Africa stressed. “Being going through this guy’s tweets, he must be either Hitler’s or Mussolini’s son,” another person jested.“Project ‘Decolonization of Europe’,” another user quipped, showing a map of Western Europe being divided along similar lines. Another posted a similar map of the United States.“What’s your problem? Just casually tweeting about breaking up countries. Colonialism isn’t dead,” one flustered user wrote. “You sound more like a parody account. Looks like you can see very clearly the dominance of NATO is fizzling out. #BRICS is a new world order,” another added. “RIP with your failed @NATO and @USNATO. You tried your best in dismantling Ethiopia but thank God you failed. BRICS is the future, accept and move on!” an Ethiopian poster said.Do US and NATO Officials Really See the World in This Way?Jokes, angry responses and bewildered rejoinders aside, the twisted logic of Fehlinger’s comments is not far off from the real-life thinking of many neoconservative and neoliberal thinkers and policymakers in the US and other Western capitals, even if they are not usually foolish enough to say so out loud.In 2006, the Armed Forces Journal, the official publication for American military officers and government and industry leaders, published an interesting map of a “reimagined Middle East” showing West Asia –including many of the America's old allies, carved up and reconfigured.The map, created at the height of the Bush administration’s "global war on terror", seemed to corroborate the recollections of former NATO Supreme Allied Commander Europe Wesley Clark, who once told a forum that immediately in the wake of the 9/11 terror attacks, people in the Pentagon told him that the US had set out on a policy of invading and conquering “seven countries in five years” across the Middle East. Only the bogging down of the US wars of aggression in Afghanistan and Iraq saved the rest of the region from a similar fate.

