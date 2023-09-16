https://sputnikglobe.com/20230916/north-koreas-kim-jong-un-added-to-notorious-ukrainian-hitlist-1113411702.html

North Korea's Kim Jong Un Added to Notorious Ukrainian ‘Hitlist’

North Korean Leader Kim Jong-un has been added to the Mirotvorets "enemies of Ukraine" database during his visit to Russia.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has been put on the notorious Mirotvorets database, which has been decried as a Ukrainian hitlist.The site, which launched shortly after the Maidan coup in 2014, has been linked to the Ukrainian government and lists individuals its anonymous moderators determine to be “enemies of Ukraine.” When individuals on the list die, the website lists them as “liquidated” or “eliminated.”Kim is listed as “Kim CHen Yn” on the site, which accuses him of being “an accomplice of Russian war criminals,” “an accomplice in the crimes of the Russian authorities against Ukraine and its citizens,” and “ensuring Russian military aggression against Ukraine and its citizens.”It also accuses him of “cruel actions” against his people and says he is “under personal sanctions of civilized countries of the world for violation of human rights.”The site lists a single source for Kim’s alleged crimes, a CNN article that featured claims from the White House that North Korea was providing artillery shells to Russia, something both countries sternly denied. Following his meeting with Kim, Putin clarified that while Russia will build its relationship with North Korea, no contracts, including military contracts, were signed by the two countries.Multiple people, including Russian and Western journalists and Ukrainian politicians and writers, have been murdered after being added to the Mirotvorets database. Kim joins other high-profile individuals on the list, including Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters, adult film star Eva Elfie and Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, among other figures.Multiple children are also on the list, including Lugansk writer Faina Savenkova, who was added when she was just 12 years old. According to a study released in September 2022, there were at least 347 children – along with their personal information – on the Mirotvorets list of supposed enemies.Western governments have largely ignored the Mirotvorets database even after acknowledging its existence and despite it including citizens from Western countries who are actively funding the Kiev regime.On Tuesday, Ukrainian military English-language spokesperson Sarah Ashton-Cirillo promised to hunt down “Kremlin Propagandists” in a follow-up post, clarifying that includes journalists. “You cannot hide behind the title of journalist,” the spokesperson said.An analysis by the Foundation to Battle Injustice discovered the Mirotvorets website utilizes services from a technology company in California, which indicates it would be trivial for the United States government to shut it down.

