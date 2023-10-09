International
Greece to Launch Investigation Over Politician's 'Homophobic' Remarks
Greece to Launch Investigation Over Politician’s ‘Homophobic’ Remarks
On Sunday, Beos was reelected as Mayor of Volos with over 55% of the vote. His remarks were criticized by the ruling New Democracy party and some opposition parties as "homophobic," according to the report.
On Sunday, Beos was reelected as Mayor of Volos with over 55% of the vote. In his victory speech he made several remarks about Kasselakis, who is openly gay, and his plans to adopt boys together with his partner. Beos said, among other things, that Kasselakis "does not know how to deal with girls," the AMNA news agency reported. The remarks were criticized by the ruling New Democracy party and some opposition parties — Syriza, Pasok and the Communist Party of Greece — as "homophobic," according to the report. The Supreme Court Prosecutor said the mayor’s remarks could incite hatred towards homosexuals, AMNA reported. On September 24, Kasselakis was elected President of Syriza with nearly 56% of the vote. His opponent, Effie Achtsioglou, received 44% of the vote. Kasselakis is the first homosexual to lead a political party in Greece. The elections took place as the former Syzira leader, Alexis Tsipras, resigned amid a massive defeat in the parliamentary elections in June.
21:06 GMT 09.10.2023
ATHENS (Sputnik) - Greek Supreme Court Prosecutor Georgia Adilini tasked the prosecutor general of the city of Volos with determining whether reelected Mayor Achilleas Beos’ remarks about the far-left Syriza party's new leader, Stefanos Kasselakis, breached the Greek anti-racist legislature, Greek media reported on Monday.
On Sunday, Beos was reelected as Mayor of Volos with over 55% of the vote. In his victory speech he made several remarks about Kasselakis, who is openly gay, and his plans to adopt boys together with his partner. Beos said, among other things, that Kasselakis "does not know how to deal with girls," the AMNA news agency reported.
The remarks were criticized by the ruling New Democracy party and some opposition parties — Syriza, Pasok and the Communist Party of Greece — as "homophobic," according to the report.
The Supreme Court Prosecutor said the mayor’s remarks could incite hatred towards homosexuals, AMNA reported.
On September 24, Kasselakis was elected President of Syriza with nearly 56% of the vote. His opponent, Effie Achtsioglou, received 44% of the vote. Kasselakis is the first homosexual to lead a political party in Greece. The elections took place as the former Syzira leader, Alexis Tsipras, resigned amid a massive defeat in the parliamentary elections in June.
