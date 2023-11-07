International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231107/japan-extends-military-mission-in-middle-east-for-1-year---reports-1114781163.html
Japan Extends Military Mission in Middle East for 1 Year - Reports
Japan Extends Military Mission in Middle East for 1 Year - Reports
The Japanese government has decided to extend the deployment of its armed forces in the Middle East by one year amid the ongoing crisis in the region, Japanese media reported on Tuesday, citing the cabinet.
2023-11-07T06:52+0000
2023-11-07T06:52+0000
military
japan
middle east
hamas
israel
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104429/56/1044295696_0:207:4335:2645_1920x0_80_0_0_9d3ea85c1d85c675f9df71d486720bf2.jpg
The deployment of the Japanese military in the Middle East was due to end on November 19, the NHK broadcaster reported. Currently, one Japanese destroyer and two patrol aircraft are deployed in the region, according to the report. The number of planes will be reduced to one under the new plan. The Japanese government said its decision was due to possible threats posed by the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and the need to ensure the safety of local sea lanes. Japan also decided to extend for one year the participation of four Japanese troops in the ceasefire monitoring mission in the Sinai Peninsula, the news agency reported. On October 7, Palestinian group Hamas launched a surprise attack against Israel from Gaza, killing and abducting people in neighboring Israeli communities. Israel retaliated with missile strikes and a complete blockade of the Gaza Strip, home to more than 2 million people. On October 27, Israel launched a large-scale ground incursion into Gaza with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas and rescuing the hostages.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230406/japanese-self-defense-forces-helicopter-disappears-near-miyako-island-media-reports-1109200140.html
japan
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104429/56/1044295696_268:0:4068:2850_1920x0_80_0_0_12d94268eb71ac22bff4c031e58ca3f2.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
japanese government, armed forces in the middle east, military mission in middle east
japanese government, armed forces in the middle east, military mission in middle east

Japan Extends Military Mission in Middle East for 1 Year - Reports

06:52 GMT 07.11.2023
© AFP 2023 / TORU YAMANAKAA soldier from Japan's Ground Self-Defense Force helps to prepare surface-to-ship missile launchers at Camp Naha in Naha, Okinawa Prefecture (File)
A soldier from Japan's Ground Self-Defense Force helps to prepare surface-to-ship missile launchers at Camp Naha in Naha, Okinawa Prefecture (File) - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.11.2023
© AFP 2023 / TORU YAMANAKA
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Japanese government has decided to extend the deployment of its armed forces in the Middle East by one year amid the ongoing crisis in the region, Japanese media reported on Tuesday, citing the cabinet.
The deployment of the Japanese military in the Middle East was due to end on November 19, the NHK broadcaster reported.
Currently, one Japanese destroyer and two patrol aircraft are deployed in the region, according to the report. The number of planes will be reduced to one under the new plan.
The Japanese government said its decision was due to possible threats posed by the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and the need to ensure the safety of local sea lanes.
Japan also decided to extend for one year the participation of four Japanese troops in the ceasefire monitoring mission in the Sinai Peninsula, the news agency reported.
A CH-53 Super Stallion helicopter - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.04.2023
Asia
Japanese Self-Defense Forces' Helicopter Disappears Near Miyako Island, Media Reports
6 April, 12:11 GMT
On October 7, Palestinian group Hamas launched a surprise attack against Israel from Gaza, killing and abducting people in neighboring Israeli communities. Israel retaliated with missile strikes and a complete blockade of the Gaza Strip, home to more than 2 million people. On October 27, Israel launched a large-scale ground incursion into Gaza with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas and rescuing the hostages.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала