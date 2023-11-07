https://sputnikglobe.com/20231107/japan-extends-military-mission-in-middle-east-for-1-year---reports-1114781163.html

Japan Extends Military Mission in Middle East for 1 Year - Reports

The Japanese government has decided to extend the deployment of its armed forces in the Middle East by one year amid the ongoing crisis in the region, Japanese media reported on Tuesday, citing the cabinet.

The deployment of the Japanese military in the Middle East was due to end on November 19, the NHK broadcaster reported. Currently, one Japanese destroyer and two patrol aircraft are deployed in the region, according to the report. The number of planes will be reduced to one under the new plan. The Japanese government said its decision was due to possible threats posed by the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and the need to ensure the safety of local sea lanes. Japan also decided to extend for one year the participation of four Japanese troops in the ceasefire monitoring mission in the Sinai Peninsula, the news agency reported. On October 7, Palestinian group Hamas launched a surprise attack against Israel from Gaza, killing and abducting people in neighboring Israeli communities. Israel retaliated with missile strikes and a complete blockade of the Gaza Strip, home to more than 2 million people. On October 27, Israel launched a large-scale ground incursion into Gaza with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas and rescuing the hostages.

