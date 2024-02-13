https://sputnikglobe.com/20240213/gaza-braces-as-israel-readies-assault-on-final-civilian-safe-zone-1116748574.html

Gaza Braces as Israel Readies Assault on Final Civilian Safe Zone

Gaza Braces as Israel Readies Assault on Final Civilian Safe Zone

On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed several topics from around the globe, including the Israeli military's upcoming attack on the Gazan border-city of Rafah.

2024-02-13T04:20+0000

2024-02-13T04:20+0000

2024-02-14T13:31+0000

the backstory

joe biden

israel

nato

donald trump

rafah

us

gaza strip

fani willis

2024 us presidential election

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/0c/1116748724_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_83bf79e6c732cf9941ee23ad90eee7d8.png

Gaza Braces as Israel Readies Assault on Final Civilian Safe Zone On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed several topics from around the globe, including the Israeli military's upcoming attack on the Gazan border-city of Rafah.

In the first hour, Rachel spoke to geopolitical expert George Szamuely about former US President Donald Trump's previous comments to a NATO country and the response from the Biden administration and the defense bloc officials.Later in the hour, Rachel was joined by journalist Angie Wong to discuss the latest from the Fani Willis saga.To begin the final hour, journalist Robert Inlakesh spoke to Rachel about the Israeli military strikes on the Gazan city of Rafah, as the world awaits their ground invasion.In the last segment, Rachel discussed US President Joe Biden's potential candidacy in the 2024 election with political scientist Dr. Wilmer Leon. They delved into recent polls indicating that many Americans view Biden's age and cognitive state as significant concerns.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

israel

rafah

gaza strip

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Rachel Blevins

Rachel Blevins

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Rachel Blevins

the backstory, israel attacks rafah, fani willis saga, who invest in nato the most, biden mental health