https://sputnikglobe.com/20240213/gaza-braces-as-israel-readies-assault-on-final-civilian-safe-zone-1116748574.html
Gaza Braces as Israel Readies Assault on Final Civilian Safe Zone
Gaza Braces as Israel Readies Assault on Final Civilian Safe Zone
On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed several topics from around the globe, including the Israeli military's upcoming attack on the Gazan border-city of Rafah.
2024-02-13T04:20+0000
2024-02-13T04:20+0000
2024-02-14T13:31+0000
the backstory
joe biden
israel
nato
donald trump
rafah
us
gaza strip
fani willis
2024 us presidential election
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/0c/1116748724_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_83bf79e6c732cf9941ee23ad90eee7d8.png
Gaza Braces as Israel Readies Assault on Final Civilian Safe Zone
On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed several topics from around the globe, including the Israeli military's upcoming attack on the Gazan border-city of Rafah.
In the first hour, Rachel spoke to geopolitical expert George Szamuely about former US President Donald Trump's previous comments to a NATO country and the response from the Biden administration and the defense bloc officials.Later in the hour, Rachel was joined by journalist Angie Wong to discuss the latest from the Fani Willis saga.To begin the final hour, journalist Robert Inlakesh spoke to Rachel about the Israeli military strikes on the Gazan city of Rafah, as the world awaits their ground invasion.In the last segment, Rachel discussed US President Joe Biden's potential candidacy in the 2024 election with political scientist Dr. Wilmer Leon. They delved into recent polls indicating that many Americans view Biden's age and cognitive state as significant concerns.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
israel
rafah
gaza strip
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/0c/1116748724_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_74ae36b80e3789963d049be2200cc993.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
the backstory, israel attacks rafah, fani willis saga, who invest in nato the most, biden mental health
the backstory, israel attacks rafah, fani willis saga, who invest in nato the most, biden mental health
Gaza Braces as Israel Readies Assault on Final Civilian Safe Zone
04:20 GMT 13.02.2024 (Updated: 13:31 GMT 14.02.2024)
On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed several topics from around the globe, including the Israeli military's upcoming attack on the Gazan border-city of Rafah.
In the first hour, Rachel spoke to geopolitical expert George Szamuely about former US President Donald Trump's previous comments to a NATO country and the response from the Biden administration and the defense bloc officials.
Later in the hour, Rachel was joined by journalist Angie Wong to discuss the latest from the Fani Willis saga.
To begin the final hour, journalist Robert Inlakesh spoke to Rachel about the Israeli military strikes on the Gazan city of Rafah, as the world awaits their ground invasion.
In the last segment, Rachel discussed US President Joe Biden's potential candidacy in the 2024 election with political scientist Dr. Wilmer Leon. They delved into recent polls indicating that many Americans view Biden's age and cognitive state as significant concerns.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM