Zelensky's Aggressive Diplomacy: European Tour to Demand Aid and Security

On this edition of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins delved into a plethora of topics from around the globe, including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's desperate attempt to raise money from EU member states.

In the first hour, Rachel spoke to Daniel McAdams, Executive Director of the Ron Paul Institute for Peace and Prosperity, about the US Senate's passing of the foreign aid to Israel, Ukraine and Taiwan.Later in the hour, Rachel was joined by lawyer Ed Martin to discuss the case against the former US President Donald Trump, along with the latest from the Fani Willis saga.To begin the final hour, Rachel spoke to geopolitical analyst Mark Sleboda about Zelensky's attempt to raise money from European nations, as the Kiev regime's funds run dry.Lastly, author, journalist and geopolitical analyst Dr. Ramzy Baroud joins the show to discuss the latest from the Gaza Strip, where Israel is preparing to launch a massive attack on the densely populated city of Rafah near the Egyptian border.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

