Masoud Pezeshkian Takes Lead in Iran Presidential Elections - Election Commission

Sputnik International

Iran's reformist ex-health minister Masoud Pezeshkian has taken an early lead in the Iranian election results, Iranian media reported, likely leading to a runoff election in a week.

"A total of 3,889,248 ballots were counted. Masoud Pezeshkian is gaining 1,595,345 votes, [former nuclear negotiator] Saeed Jalili - 1,594,868 votes, [parliament speaker] Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf - 544,144 votes, and [ex-interior minister] Mostafa Pourmohammadi - 25,538 votes," Fars news agency quoted the election commission's statement. Voting in the presidential elections took place in Iran on Friday. If no candidate receives more than 50% of the tally, the top two candidates will face off on the first Friday after the results are declared.The Iranian government said that a high turnout was essential for the election.The election will replace former Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, who died in a helicopter crash last month.

