Masoud Pezeshkian Takes Lead in Iran Presidential Elections - Election Commission
Masoud Pezeshkian Takes Lead in Iran Presidential Elections - Election Commission
Sputnik International
Iran's reformist ex-health minister Masoud Pezeshkian has taken an early lead in the Iranian election results, Iranian media reported, likely leading to a runoff election in a week.
2024-06-29
2024-06-29T01:53+0000
masoud pezeshkian
ayatollah ali khamenei
ebrahim raisi
islamic republic
iran
middle east
iranian election
"A total of 3,889,248 ballots were counted. Masoud Pezeshkian is gaining 1,595,345 votes, [former nuclear negotiator] Saeed Jalili - 1,594,868 votes, [parliament speaker] Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf - 544,144 votes, and [ex-interior minister] Mostafa Pourmohammadi - 25,538 votes," Fars news agency quoted the election commission's statement. Voting in the presidential elections took place in Iran on Friday. If no candidate receives more than 50% of the tally, the top two candidates will face off on the first Friday after the results are declared.The Iranian government said that a high turnout was essential for the election.The election will replace former Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, who died in a helicopter crash last month.
iranian election, masoud pezeshkian, iran reform candidates
iranian election, masoud pezeshkian, iran reform candidates

Masoud Pezeshkian Takes Lead in Iran Presidential Elections - Election Commission

01:53 GMT 29.06.2024
Iran's reformist ex-health minister Masoud Pezeshkian is leading in the country's presidential elections, according to a preliminary vote count, the republic's election commission said in a statement.
"A total of 3,889,248 ballots were counted. Masoud Pezeshkian is gaining 1,595,345 votes, [former nuclear negotiator] Saeed Jalili - 1,594,868 votes, [parliament speaker] Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf - 544,144 votes, and [ex-interior minister] Mostafa Pourmohammadi - 25,538 votes," Fars news agency quoted the election commission's statement.
Voting in the presidential elections took place in Iran on Friday. If no candidate receives more than 50% of the tally, the top two candidates will face off on the first Friday after the results are declared.
The Iranian government said that a high turnout was essential for the election.
"The durability, strength, dignity and reputation of the Islamic Republic depend on the presence of people," Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, told Iranian TV. "High turnout is a definite necessity."
The election will replace former Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, who died in a helicopter crash last month.
