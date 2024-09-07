https://sputnikglobe.com/20240907/us-frightened-by-turkiyes-aspiration-to-join-brics---us-journalist-hinkle-1120070519.html
US Frightened by Turkiye's Aspiration to Join BRICS - US Journalist Hinkle
The United States is frightened that Turkiye, a key NATO member, is seeking to join BRICS, an economic bloc that includes Russia and China, geopolitical rivals of the United States.
VLADIVOSTOK, Russia (Sputnik) - The United States is frightened that Turkiye, a key member of NATO, is seeking to join BRICS, a bloc that includes the US's geopolitical adversaries Russia and China, US journalist and political commentator Jackson Hinkle told Sputnik on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).
"I think they've got to be very worried. I mean, Turkiye is arguably the most important NATO member outside of the US. And the fact that they're now debating whether to join into BRICS. They said they've applied. They said they'll attend the BRICS meeting … We'll see how it goes. But the US is definitely frightened," Hinkle said.
However, he also pointed to the multi-vector nature of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's policy and in this regard added that he himself would believe in the country's accession to BRICS when it actually happens.
Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said on Wednesday that Turkiye had officially applied for full membership of BRICS. The Russian official said BRICS was unlikely to accept any new members at the Kazan summit in October after the member states agreed to introduce a new status of a BRICS partner state.
The Eastern Economic Forum took place from Tuesday to Friday and was hosted by the Far Eastern Federal University in Russia's Pacific coast city of Vladivostok. Sputnik was the general information partner of EEF 2024.