Rostec CEO Confirms Initiative to Lift Sanctions Against Corporation Came From US

MOSCOW, June 2 (Sputnik) - Russian state corporation Rostec CEO Sergey Chemezov confirmed on Monday that the initiative to lift sanctions against the corporation came from the US side, saying that the United States wants to interact with Rostec.

Last week, a source close to Rostec told Sputnik sister agency RIA Novosti that a document published by the US Justice Department indicated that the US firm Rathmell Short LLP would serve as a foreign agent to advise Chemezov on administrative and legal matters in the United States, and it could signal the start of a process to lift sanctions on the Rostec CEO. Rostec is a major Russian state-owned defense and technology conglomerate consisting of roughly 800 enterprises employing 700,000 people, divided into 15 holding companies. Products of its companies include everything from Kalashnikov rifles to fighter jets, missiles and nuclear drones. In the civilian sector, production includes medical equipment, and digital infrastructure such as 5G networks, electric vehicles, and domestic microelectronics.Rostec has been under US and European sanctions since the start of the Ukraine crisis following the Euromaidan coup in Kiev in 2014.

