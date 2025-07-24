https://sputnikglobe.com/20250724/thailand-and-cambodia-on-brink-of-war-what-you-need-to-know-so-far-1122484798.html

Thailand And Cambodia On Brink Of War: What You Need To Know So Far

Deadly clashes have erupted between Thai and Cambodian forces in a long-disputed border zone. What do we know so far about the July 24 escalation?

• Thai authorities said 12 people were killed and 31 more wounded in the clashes. Cambodian officials did not immediately confirm the casualties.• Cambodian troops opened fire first with heavy weapons, according to Thailand’s military.• Cambodia’s Ministry of National Defense said its troops acted in self-defense after coming under a Thai attack.• Thailand then launched airstrikes against Cambodian military targets along the disputed border.• Cambodia’s Prime Minister Hun Manet said that his country had “no choice but to respond with armed force against this armed invasion.”• The clashes reportedly centered on the area surrounding the disputed 11th-century Prasat Ta Muen Thom temple.• Both countries have urged their citizens near the border to leave the areas, with Thailand evacuating 40,000 civilians to safer locations.• The strikes come 24 hours after a Thai soldier lost his leg due to a landmine on the border, prompting a downgrade of diplomatic ties by Thailand and Cambodia.• Thailand then recalled its ambassador to Cambodia - which withheld its diplomats from Thailand - and ordered all Thai diplomats to leave the country.

