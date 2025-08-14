https://sputnikglobe.com/20250814/india-day-festival-kicks-off-in-moscow-on-thursday-1122651738.html

India Day Festival Kicks Off in Moscow on Thursday

The 10th India Day Festival kicked off in Moscow on Thursday at the southern landscape park "Dream Island," a Sputnik correspondent reported.

The festival is timed to coincide with India's 79th Independence Day and the 78th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations with Russia. The key theme of this year's festival is the history of the preservation and enrichment of Indian heritage in Russia and the 80th anniversary of victory in the Great Patriotic War. The festival will run until August 17. The festival will showcase the diversity of Indian culture to all guests, festival founder and president of the Indian National Cultural Center SITA Sammy Kotwani told Sputnik. In addition, the organizer noted that the festival reflects the friendship between Russia and India. He also mentioned that Indians took part in World War 2 and were fighting for the same goals as the Soviet people. Later in the day, Indian Ambassador to Russia Vinay Kumar, Head of Moscow's Department of Foreign Economic and International Relations Sergey Cheremin, Kotwani, as well as invited diplomats from various countries planted an apple tree as part of the festival. At the festival, guests will find tents with products from Indian manufacturers, clothing, and jewelry. There are also food areas where one can try traditional Indian cuisine and take part in cooking master classes. Several stages have been set up in the park, as well as areas for yoga and meditation. In addition to participating in practices, one can listen to lectures and seminars and learn about the diversity of Indian culture. Guests will also find a large mehndi area where they can have their bodies painted with henna, as well as have their tarot cards read and get answers to pressing questions about the future. The festival will take place at more than 25 venues, the organizers said. Among other things, there will be daily screenings of recognized masterpieces and new releases from Bollywood, a chess championship for children and adults, and dance and vocal performances. RIA Novosti is the general information partner of the festival.

