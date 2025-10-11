https://sputnikglobe.com/20251011/arab-states-secretly-collaborating-with-israel---report-1122944269.html
Arab States Secretly Collaborating With Israel - Report
Arab States Secretly Collaborating With Israel - Report
Sputnik International
Key Arab nations, despite publicly condemning the war in Gaza, have deepened their military cooperation with Israel, the Washington Post reports, citing leaked American intelligence documents.
2025-10-11T17:54+0000
2025-10-11T17:54+0000
2025-10-11T17:54+0000
world
middle east
israel
qatar
bahrain
us central command (centcom)
hamas
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/0d/1120130972_0:198:3072:1926_1920x0_80_0_0_d7504e693dbbc4b33f867a5a7d0fc673.jpg
Over the past three years, Israeli and Arab military officials have held a series of meetings and training sessions organized by the US Central Command, the documents reveal.This collaboration, called the "Regional Security Framework," saw Israel, Qatar, Bahrain, Egypt, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE exchanging intelligence, conducting joint drills to counter Hamas threats, and strengthening air defense systems. Kuwait and Oman were also part of discussions but did not participate actively. However, a September 2025 incident, when Israel struck Qatar, created tension, despite subsequent apologies from Netanyahu. This event damaged the trust between Arab nations and Israeli leadership, even though security cooperation continues.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250921/qatar-wants-apology-from-israel-for-doha-strike---reports-1122826034.html
israel
qatar
bahrain
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/0d/1120130972_181:0:2912:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_9a593bf8684f33ed30c260f2639eb14f.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
israel, arab states, israel-arab states collaboration
israel, arab states, israel-arab states collaboration
Arab States Secretly Collaborating With Israel - Report
Key Arab nations, despite publicly condemning the war in Gaza, have deepened their military cooperation with Israel, the Washington Post reports, citing leaked American intelligence documents.
Over the past three years, Israeli and Arab military officials have held a series of meetings and training sessions organized by the US Central Command, the documents reveal.
This collaboration, called the "Regional Security Framework," saw Israel, Qatar, Bahrain, Egypt, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE exchanging intelligence, conducting joint drills to counter Hamas threats, and strengthening air defense systems.
Kuwait and Oman were also part of discussions but did not participate actively.
However, a September 2025 incident, when Israel struck Qatar, created tension, despite subsequent apologies from Netanyahu. This event damaged the trust between Arab nations and Israeli leadership, even though security cooperation continues.