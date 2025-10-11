International
Arab States Secretly Collaborating With Israel - Report
Arab States Secretly Collaborating With Israel - Report
Key Arab nations, despite publicly condemning the war in Gaza, have deepened their military cooperation with Israel, the Washington Post reports, citing leaked American intelligence documents.
Over the past three years, Israeli and Arab military officials have held a series of meetings and training sessions organized by the US Central Command, the documents reveal.This collaboration, called the "Regional Security Framework," saw Israel, Qatar, Bahrain, Egypt, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE exchanging intelligence, conducting joint drills to counter Hamas threats, and strengthening air defense systems. Kuwait and Oman were also part of discussions but did not participate actively. However, a September 2025 incident, when Israel struck Qatar, created tension, despite subsequent apologies from Netanyahu. This event damaged the trust between Arab nations and Israeli leadership, even though security cooperation continues.
17:54 GMT 11.10.2025
Key Arab nations, despite publicly condemning the war in Gaza, have deepened their military cooperation with Israel, the Washington Post reports, citing leaked American intelligence documents.
Over the past three years, Israeli and Arab military officials have held a series of meetings and training sessions organized by the US Central Command, the documents reveal.
This collaboration, called the "Regional Security Framework," saw Israel, Qatar, Bahrain, Egypt, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE exchanging intelligence, conducting joint drills to counter Hamas threats, and strengthening air defense systems.
Kuwait and Oman were also part of discussions but did not participate actively.
However, a September 2025 incident, when Israel struck Qatar, created tension, despite subsequent apologies from Netanyahu. This event damaged the trust between Arab nations and Israeli leadership, even though security cooperation continues.
Damage is seen after an Israeli strike targeted a compound that hosted Hamas' political leadership in Doha, Qatar, Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025. - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.09.2025
World
Qatar Wants Apology From Israel for Doha Strike - Reports
21 September, 05:07 GMT
