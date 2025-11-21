https://sputnikglobe.com/20251121/venezuela-extends-oil-projects-with-russia-until-2041-1123149340.html

Venezuela Extends Oil Projects With Russia Until 2041

Venezuela Extends Oil Projects With Russia Until 2041

The Venezuelan National Assembly approved a 15-year extension of the operation of joint ventures created by state-owned PDVSA and Russian company Roszarubezhneft to continue oil production in Venezuela.

"A plenary session of the National Assembly approved a 15-year extension of the operation of the Boqueron and Petroperija joint ventures to continue oil production from 2026 to 2041," the parliament said in a statement. Hoglis Jesus Martinez Nunez, CEO of PDVSA's Russian subsidiary, said in June 2024 that Russia's share in Venezuelan oil production was 12%.Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law ratifying the Strategic Partnership and Cooperation Agreement with Venezuela, according to the decree published on the official website of legal information.On May 7, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Venezuelan counterpart, Nicolas Maduro, held talks in Moscow and signed an agreement on strategic partnership and cooperation, which provides for enhanced cooperation in the economy, energy, mining and other strategic sectors.The agreement notes that the parties strongly oppose unilateral coercive and restrictive measures, including those of an extraterritorial nature, which constitute a violation of the UN Charter and other universally recognized norms and principles of international law.The sides also agree to contribute to the formation of an independent Russian-Venezuelan financial infrastructure.Russia and Venezuela are also making efforts to combat the legacy and falsification of the history of colonialism and to denounce racism, genocide and other crimes.According to the agreement, the parties cooperate on issues of arms control, disarmament, and non-proliferation, contributing to ensuring international stability and equal and indivisible security for all states without exception.

