International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251223/trump-warns-colombias-petro-to-watch-his-ass-1123347823.html
Trump Warns Colombia's Petro to 'Watch His Ass'
Trump Warns Colombia's Petro to 'Watch His Ass'
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump on Monday warned Colombian President Gustavo Petro to "watch his ass" and further accused him of sending cocaine into the United States.
2025-12-23T03:59+0000
2025-12-23T04:50+0000
americas
donald trump
gustavo petro
nicolas maduro
colombia
venezuela
us
monroe doctrine
drug trafficking
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0b/1c/1123186803_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_d497c55dcfd7834708469fb5badfa49b.jpg
"He's [Petro] no friend of the United States. He's very bad, very bad guy, and he's got to watch his ass because he makes cocaine and they send it into the United States of America from Colombia," Trump said when asked about Petro's criticism over Washington seizing Venezuelan oil. Further pressed on whether Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro should take US threats seriously, Trump said Maduro could do as he pleased. He also expanded the potential battlefield: land strikes could target "anywhere drugs are pouring in, not just Venezuela."
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251220/venezuelan-foreign-minister-says-rubio-hates-latin-america-caribbean-1123335303.html
americas
colombia
venezuela
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0b/1c/1123186803_175:0:2906:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_dc4428507212c8c83e117181aed4021f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
trump against petro, colombia's petro, drug trafficking in colombia, us in the caribbean, us sea strikes, us land strikes in venezuela
trump against petro, colombia's petro, drug trafficking in colombia, us in the caribbean, us sea strikes, us land strikes in venezuela

Trump Warns Colombia's Petro to 'Watch His Ass'

03:59 GMT 23.12.2025 (Updated: 04:50 GMT 23.12.2025)
© AP Photo / Alex BrandonPresident Donald Trump speaks to reporters after speaking to troops via video from his Mar-a-Lago estate on Thanksgiving, Thursday, Nov. 27, 2025, in Palm Beach, Fla
President Donald Trump speaks to reporters after speaking to troops via video from his Mar-a-Lago estate on Thanksgiving, Thursday, Nov. 27, 2025, in Palm Beach, Fla - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.12.2025
© AP Photo / Alex Brandon
Subscribe
US President Donald Trump on Monday warned Colombian President Gustavo Petro to "watch his ass" and further accused him of sending cocaine into the United States.
"He's [Petro] no friend of the United States. He's very bad, very bad guy, and he's got to watch his ass because he makes cocaine and they send it into the United States of America from Colombia," Trump said when asked about Petro's criticism over Washington seizing Venezuelan oil.
Venezuela's Foreign Minister Yvan Gil Pinto speaks during a joint press conference with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Moscow, Russia, on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023 - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.12.2025
Americas
Venezuelan Foreign Minister Says Rubio Hates Latin America, Caribbean
20 December, 05:01 GMT
Further pressed on whether Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro should take US threats seriously, Trump said Maduro could do as he pleased.
"He [Maduro] can do whatever he wants. It's all right, whatever he wants to do. If he wants to do something, if he plays tough, it'll be the last time he's ever able to play tough," Trump noted.
He also expanded the potential battlefield: land strikes could target "anywhere drugs are pouring in, not just Venezuela."
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала