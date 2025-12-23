https://sputnikglobe.com/20251223/trump-warns-colombias-petro-to-watch-his-ass-1123347823.html
Trump Warns Colombia's Petro to 'Watch His Ass'
US President Donald Trump on Monday warned Colombian President Gustavo Petro to "watch his ass" and further accused him of sending cocaine into the United States.
"He's [Petro] no friend of the United States. He's very bad, very bad guy, and he's got to watch his ass because he makes cocaine and they send it into the United States of America from Colombia," Trump said when asked about Petro's criticism over Washington seizing Venezuelan oil. Further pressed on whether Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro should take US threats seriously, Trump said Maduro could do as he pleased. He also expanded the potential battlefield: land strikes could target "anywhere drugs are pouring in, not just Venezuela."
"He's [Petro] no friend of the United States. He's very bad, very bad guy, and he's got to watch his ass because he makes cocaine and they send it into the United States of America from Colombia," Trump said when asked about Petro's criticism over Washington seizing Venezuelan oil.
Further pressed on whether Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro should take US threats seriously, Trump said Maduro could do as he pleased.
"He [Maduro] can do whatever he wants. It's all right, whatever he wants to do. If he wants to do something, if he plays tough, it'll be the last time he's ever able to play tough," Trump noted.
He also expanded the potential battlefield: land strikes could target "anywhere drugs are pouring in, not just Venezuela."