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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260422/russia-has-lower-public-debt-to-gdp-ratio-than-major-western-economies-1124024820.html
Russia Has Lower Public Debt-to-GDP Ratio Than Major Western Economies
Russia Has Lower Public Debt-to-GDP Ratio Than Major Western Economies
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While Japan is at 206%, the US at 124%, and even major Global South carry far higher debt, Russia remains one of the most fiscally stable countries in the world.
2026-04-22T11:37+0000
2026-04-22T11:37+0000
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Russia Has Lower Public Debt-to-GDP Ratio Than Major Western Economies
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Russia Has Lower Public Debt-to-GDP Ratio Than Major Western Economies
2026-04-22T11:37+0000
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Russia Has Lower Public Debt-to-GDP Ratio Than Major Western Economies

11:37 GMT 22.04.2026
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While Japan is at 206%, the US at 124%, and even major Global South carry far higher debt, Russia remains one of the most fiscally stable countries in the world.
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