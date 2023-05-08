https://sputnikglobe.com/20230508/russian-su-34-bomber-strikes-foreign-mercenaries-in-kharkiv-region---defense-ministry-1110188812.html

Russian Su-34 Bomber Strikes Foreign Mercenaries in Kharkiv Region - Defense Ministry

A Russian Su-34 Bomber struck the deployment point of foreign mercenaries in the Kharkiv region using guided bombs.

"The crew of a Su-34 fighter-bomber, using universal modules for planning and correcting aerial bombs, struck at a temporary deployment point of foreign mercenaries near the village of Ivanovka [Ivanivka]," the spokesperson said. In addition, in the Kupyansk direction, Russia forces have located and destroyed two Ukrainian sabotage reconnaissance groups and have thwarted three attempts of enemy troop rotation, the spokesperson said.

