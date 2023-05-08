https://sputnikglobe.com/20230508/russian-su-34-bomber-strikes-foreign-mercenaries-in-kharkiv-region---defense-ministry-1110188812.html
Russian Su-34 Bomber Strikes Foreign Mercenaries in Kharkiv Region - Defense Ministry
Russian Su-34 Bomber Strikes Foreign Mercenaries in Kharkiv Region - Defense Ministry
A Russian Su-34 Bomber struck the deployment point of foreign mercenaries in the Kharkiv region using guided bombs.
2023-05-08T02:20+0000
2023-05-08T02:20+0000
2023-05-08T02:22+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
su-34
kharkiv
mercenaries
defense ministry
kharkiv region
russia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0a/11/1101963663_0:205:2627:1682_1920x0_80_0_0_9a9890029cd07624ee36447a85db8c56.jpg
"The crew of a Su-34 fighter-bomber, using universal modules for planning and correcting aerial bombs, struck at a temporary deployment point of foreign mercenaries near the village of Ivanovka [Ivanivka]," the spokesperson said. In addition, in the Kupyansk direction, Russia forces have located and destroyed two Ukrainian sabotage reconnaissance groups and have thwarted three attempts of enemy troop rotation, the spokesperson said.
kharkiv
kharkiv region
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0a/11/1101963663_55:0:2570:1886_1920x0_80_0_0_bc537efe895c089af241737a255d71ac.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russian special operation, guided bombs, kharkiv region, foreign fighters in ukraine
russian special operation, guided bombs, kharkiv region, foreign fighters in ukraine
Russian Su-34 Bomber Strikes Foreign Mercenaries in Kharkiv Region - Defense Ministry
02:20 GMT 08.05.2023 (Updated: 02:22 GMT 08.05.2023)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A Russian Su-34 frontline bomber has struck at the deployment point of foreign mercenaries in the Kharkiv region with guided bombs, a Russian Defense Ministry spokesperson told Sputnik.
"The crew of a Su-34 fighter-bomber, using universal modules for planning and correcting aerial bombs, struck at a temporary deployment point of foreign mercenaries near the village of Ivanovka [Ivanivka]," the spokesperson said.
In addition, in the Kupyansk direction, Russia forces have located and destroyed two Ukrainian sabotage reconnaissance groups and have thwarted three attempts of enemy troop rotation, the spokesperson said.