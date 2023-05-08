International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russian Su-34 Bomber Strikes Foreign Mercenaries in Kharkiv Region - Defense Ministry
Russian Su-34 Bomber Strikes Foreign Mercenaries in Kharkiv Region - Defense Ministry
A Russian Su-34 Bomber struck the deployment point of foreign mercenaries in the Kharkiv region using guided bombs.
"The crew of a Su-34 fighter-bomber, using universal modules for planning and correcting aerial bombs, struck at a temporary deployment point of foreign mercenaries near the village of Ivanovka [Ivanivka]," the spokesperson said. In addition, in the Kupyansk direction, Russia forces have located and destroyed two Ukrainian sabotage reconnaissance groups and have thwarted three attempts of enemy troop rotation, the spokesperson said.
02:20 GMT 08.05.2023
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A Russian Su-34 frontline bomber has struck at the deployment point of foreign mercenaries in the Kharkiv region with guided bombs, a Russian Defense Ministry spokesperson told Sputnik.
"The crew of a Su-34 fighter-bomber, using universal modules for planning and correcting aerial bombs, struck at a temporary deployment point of foreign mercenaries near the village of Ivanovka [Ivanivka]," the spokesperson said.
In addition, in the Kupyansk direction, Russia forces have located and destroyed two Ukrainian sabotage reconnaissance groups and have thwarted three attempts of enemy troop rotation, the spokesperson said.
