Trump's RNC, DOJ Sues Apple, US in Taiwan, CIA Protects Hunter?

Mike Johnson’s tenure as Speaker of the House might soon be over, and former President Donald Trump goes from broke to flush.

2024-03-24T04:00+0000

2024-03-24T04:00+0000

2024-03-24T11:09+0000

Labor attorney, human rights activist, and author Daniel Kovalik joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss what to expect from the antitrust case brought against Apple, the deadline to confirm a budget agreement in Congress as Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene files to boot the House speaker, why the proposed government budget includes a complete ban on the key Palestinian relief organization UNRWA, Russia's attack on Ukraine's electricity production capacity after Kiev's attacks on civilian targets in Belgorod, and a report on this week’s past Russian presidential elections.Immigration attorney and writer for The Asylumist Jason Dzubow discusses the legal chaos at the Texas border this week, how well the Biden administration's migrant processing centers are working, how Texas’ controversial state immigration law would upend international diplomacy with Mexico, how the benefits of migration are so unequally distributed in the US and how that unequal distribution of cost and benefit leads to anti-migrant sentiment.Scholar, educator and journalist focusing on the Asia-Pacific KJ Noh discusses Taiwan's acknowledgement that US troops are for all intents and purposes permanently stationed on some of its outlying islands, claims that the Ansar Allah government is promising safe passage for Chinese and Russian ships in exchange for international support, what might result from an American blacklist of Chinese semiconductor firms, and how a leading TikTok investor has emerged as a key donor in the US election amid a Cold War mentality towards the social media app.Famed banking whistleblower Brad Birkenfeld discusses the mysterious involvement of the CIA in investigations into Hunter Biden’s finances, how the IRS staff who blew the whistle on the agency’s investigation of Hunter Biden are being treated, and how President Joe Biden's fundraising has outpaced Donald Trump as the Republican National Committee continues to pay Trump’s legal fees.The Misfits also discuss baseball’s latest gambling scandal, and this week’s News of the Weird, including golden Legos and felony wildlife crimes in Montana.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

