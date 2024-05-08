https://sputnikglobe.com/20240508/nato-rules-out-troops-in-ukraine-biden-slams-protesters-us-prepares-icc-sanctions-1118344335.html

There are rumors that NATO will formally declare that no troops will be sent to fight Russia in Ukraine as a nuclear confrontation appears on the horizon.

Mark Sleboda, international relations and security analyst, joins us to discuss rumors that NATO will formally declare that no troops will be sent to fight Russia in Ukraine as a nuclear confrontation appears on the horizon.Christopher Helali, educator, researcher, and geopolitical analyst, joins us to discuss US sanctions that may be applied to the ICC and new rules to monitor children for potential anti-semitism.Dr. Linwood Tauheed, Associate Professor of Economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, joins us to discuss the neocon struggle to maintain US imperialism in Africa as the locals choose alliances with Russia and China.George Koo, journalist, social activist, and international business consultant, discusses the history of local conflict in the South China Sea.Dr. David Oualaalou (WAH-LAH-LU), international geopolitical consultant, veteran, author, and host of the "Geopolitics in Conflict" show on YT, joins us to discuss the disastrous foreign policy of the Biden administration.Michael Maloof, Senior Security Policy Analyst, joins us to discuss the use of imperial lawfare against Donald Trump and the potential for escalation in Europe.Craig Jardula, co-host of the Convo Couch and host of the new show Pasta2go, joins us in Israel's attack on Rafah and President Biden's rhetorical attack on protesters.Steve Poikonen, host of AM WakeUp & SlowNewsDay live on Rokfin & Rumble, joins us to discuss AstraZeneca's withdrawal of its vaccine from the market and the mysterious deaths of two Boeing whistleblowers.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

