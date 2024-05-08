https://sputnikglobe.com/20240508/stormy-daniels-gives-scathing-testimony-as-trump-fights-hush-money-case-1118340620.html

Stormy Daniels Gives Scathing Testimony as Trump Fights Hush Money Case

Stormy Daniels Gives Scathing Testimony as Trump Fights Hush Money Case

Sputnik International

On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Angie Wong discuss various topics around the world, including Stormy Daniels' testimony in Trump’s ongoing hush money trial.

2024-05-08T04:00+0000

2024-05-08T04:00+0000

2024-05-09T18:38+0000

the final countdown

radio

stormy daniels

donald trump

trial

vladimir putin

rafah

gaza strip

palestine

tiktok

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/08/1118340407_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_b0da03b3951867f707a53cd95cff0ac1.jpg

Stormy Daniels Gives Scathing Testimony as Trump Fights Hush Money Case Sputnik International On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Angie Wong discuss various topics around the world, including Stormy Daniels' testimony in Trump’s ongoing hush money trial.

Steve Gill - AttorneyDan Kovalik - International Human Rights LawyerDr. Wilmer Leon - Syndicated Columnist, Sputnik HostThe show begins with attorney Steve Gill discussing the latest developments in Trump’s hush money trial where Stormy Daniels has recently testified.Then, International Human Rights Lawyer Dan Kovalik provides an in-depth analysis of the dire situation in Rafah amid the Israeli invasion.The second hour begins with syndicated columnist and Sputnik host Dr. Wilmer Leon exploring the implications of TikTok's lawsuit against the U.S. government.The show closes with the hosts discussing the ongoing saga of Fani Willis.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

rafah

gaza strip

palestine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Angie Wong

Angie Wong

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Angie Wong

radio, stormy daniels, donald trump, trial, vladimir putin, rafah, gaza strip, palestine, tiktok, fani willis, аудио