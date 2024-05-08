https://sputnikglobe.com/20240508/stormy-daniels-gives-scathing-testimony-as-trump-fights-hush-money-case-1118340620.html
Stormy Daniels Gives Scathing Testimony as Trump Fights Hush Money Case
Stormy Daniels Gives Scathing Testimony as Trump Fights Hush Money Case
Sputnik International
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Angie Wong discuss various topics around the world, including Stormy Daniels' testimony in Trump’s ongoing hush money trial.
2024-05-08T04:00+0000
2024-05-08T04:00+0000
2024-05-09T18:38+0000
the final countdown
radio
stormy daniels
donald trump
trial
vladimir putin
rafah
gaza strip
palestine
tiktok
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/08/1118340407_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_b0da03b3951867f707a53cd95cff0ac1.jpg
Stormy Daniels Gives Scathing Testimony as Trump Fights Hush Money Case
Sputnik International
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Angie Wong discuss various topics around the world, including Stormy Daniels' testimony in Trump’s ongoing hush money trial.
Steve Gill - AttorneyDan Kovalik - International Human Rights LawyerDr. Wilmer Leon - Syndicated Columnist, Sputnik HostThe show begins with attorney Steve Gill discussing the latest developments in Trump’s hush money trial where Stormy Daniels has recently testified.Then, International Human Rights Lawyer Dan Kovalik provides an in-depth analysis of the dire situation in Rafah amid the Israeli invasion.The second hour begins with syndicated columnist and Sputnik host Dr. Wilmer Leon exploring the implications of TikTok's lawsuit against the U.S. government.The show closes with the hosts discussing the ongoing saga of Fani Willis.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
rafah
gaza strip
palestine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/08/1118340407_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_2478eee4cf6ba36b7eff38063efd179e.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
radio, stormy daniels, donald trump, trial, vladimir putin, rafah, gaza strip, palestine, tiktok, fani willis, аудио
radio, stormy daniels, donald trump, trial, vladimir putin, rafah, gaza strip, palestine, tiktok, fani willis, аудио
Stormy Daniels Gives Scathing Testimony as Trump Fights Hush Money Case
04:00 GMT 08.05.2024 (Updated: 18:38 GMT 09.05.2024)
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Angie Wong discuss various topics around the world, including Stormy Daniels' testimony in Trump’s ongoing hush money trial.
Dan Kovalik - International Human Rights Lawyer
Dr. Wilmer Leon - Syndicated Columnist, Sputnik Host
The show begins with attorney Steve Gill discussing the latest developments in Trump’s hush money trial where Stormy Daniels has recently testified.
Then, International Human Rights Lawyer Dan Kovalik provides an in-depth analysis of the dire situation in Rafah amid the Israeli invasion.
The second hour begins with syndicated columnist and Sputnik host Dr. Wilmer Leon exploring the implications of TikTok's lawsuit against the U.S. government.
The show closes with the hosts discussing the ongoing saga of Fani Willis.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM