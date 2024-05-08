https://sputnikglobe.com/20240508/xi-in-europe-cairo-negotiations-antisemitism-hearings-brazil-floods-1118342493.html

Mainstream media erases the US' history of antisemitism to try to create a campus crisis.

Belfast-based political commentator and socialist activist Phil Kelly joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and Ben Zinevich to discuss moments of rare honesty from the heads of the US war and surveillance machine, how the Eurovision singing contest represents political manipulation and narrative control, Chinese President Xi Jinping's tour of European nations, whether the populations of Britain and France are as keen as their leaders for war with Russia, and how Ireland is responding to increasing migration.English-language Brazil correspondent for TeleSur Brian Mier discusses historic floods in southern Brazil, the ways in which infrastructure failed to prevent damage and casualties during the storm, how Brazil has acted to mitigate climate disasters, the role of United States in illegal mining and logging in Brazil, and the crackdown on journalism by right-wing government of Javier Milei in Argentina.China Government Scholar for Sino-US Cultural Communication at Tongji University and independent investigative journalist Christopher Helali discusses Tiktok suing the US government, the admission by US officials that their war on Tiktok is about political content, whether former President Donald Trump’s requested mistrial should be granted, whether FTX should be somewhat exonerated if it is able to pay back its customers, and the corruption scandal facing Congressman Henry Cuellar.Organizer for Montgomery County Public Schools for Palestine Jasper Saah discusses the crackdown on grade school faculty and students for their opinions on Palestine and the Israeli war on Gaza and efforts to change the definition of antisemitism.The Misfits also discuss RFK Jr.’s health revelations, the death of an iconic music producer, and some blinkered economic reporting.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

