https://sputnikglobe.com/20230404/belarus-security-service-detains-polish-ukrainian-baltic-states-nationals-for-terrorism-1109111530.html
Belarus Security Service Detains Polish, Ukrainian, Baltic States Nationals for Terrorism
Belarus Security Service Detains Polish, Ukrainian, Baltic States Nationals for Terrorism
A number of citizens of Poland, Ukraine and the Baltic countries were detained in Belarus for undercover activities and terrorism, Belarusian State Security Committee (KGB) Chairman Ivan Tertel said on Tuesday.
2023-04-04T10:46+0000
2023-04-04T10:46+0000
2023-04-04T10:46+0000
world
belarus
belarusian kgb
terrorism
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn2.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105457/68/1054576852_0:170:3037:1878_1920x0_80_0_0_70780a94ea0740407e7483ce5e4422cc.jpg
"We witness a surge in intelligence and sabotage activity towards Belarus. We have detained a number of Polish nationals, who were conducting active operations aimed at creating agent network in our country, we have also detained the traitors they were working with," Tertel told journalists. Additionally, citizens of Ukraine, Poland and the Baltic states have been detained in connection with undercover activities on the territory of Belarus, the official added.
belarus
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn2.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105457/68/1054576852_153:0:2884:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_54e287c4405f114a50141f3d41df5033.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
undercover activities and terrorism, belarusian state security committee
undercover activities and terrorism, belarusian state security committee
Belarus Security Service Detains Polish, Ukrainian, Baltic States Nationals for Terrorism
MINSK (Sputnik) - A number of citizens of Poland, Ukraine and the Baltic countries were detained in Belarus for undercover activities and terrorism, Belarusian State Security Committee (KGB) Chairman Ivan Tertel said on Tuesday.
"We witness a surge in intelligence and sabotage activity towards Belarus. We have detained a number of Polish nationals, who were conducting active operations aimed at creating agent network in our country, we have also detained the traitors they were working with," Tertel told journalists.
Additionally, citizens of Ukraine
, Poland and the Baltic states have been detained in connection with undercover activities on the territory of Belarus, the official added.