Belarus Security Service Detains Polish, Ukrainian, Baltic States Nationals for Terrorism

A number of citizens of Poland, Ukraine and the Baltic countries were detained in Belarus for undercover activities and terrorism, Belarusian State Security Committee (KGB) Chairman Ivan Tertel said on Tuesday.

"We witness a surge in intelligence and sabotage activity towards Belarus. We have detained a number of Polish nationals, who were conducting active operations aimed at creating agent network in our country, we have also detained the traitors they were working with," Tertel told journalists. Additionally, citizens of Ukraine, Poland and the Baltic states have been detained in connection with undercover activities on the territory of Belarus, the official added.

