Bragg Says Trump and Others Made 3 Payments to Conceal Information About Him

NEW YORK (Sputnik) - Former US President Donald Trump and other individuals allegedly made three payments to people with the intent of concealing damaging information amid Trump's bid in the 2016 presidential election, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said on Tuesday.
"Donald Trump and others made three payments to people who claim to have negative information about Mr. Trump," Bragg said during a press briefing.
Trump has been charged with 34 counts of falsifying business records in the first degree in connection to his alleged involvement in a $130,000 hush money payment and subsequent cover-up involving a purported affair with pornography actress Stormy Daniels, among others. Trump pleaded not guilty to the charges during his arraignment earlier in the day.
In a separate press release, the district attorney's office explained that American Media Inc. (AMI) paid $30,000 to a former Trump Tower doorman who claimed to have a story about a child Trump had out of wedlock.
In a second instance, AMI paid $150,000 to a woman who alleged that she had a sexual relationship with Trump, according to the release.
A US judge during Trump’s initial appearance in court said that a trial in his case could start in January 2024, media reported.