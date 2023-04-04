https://sputnikglobe.com/20230404/erdogan-says-in-constant-contact-with-putin-zelensky-to-resolve-ukrainian-crisis-1109130202.html

Erdogan Says in Constant Contact With Putin, Zelensky to Resolve Ukrainian Crisis

Erdogan Says in Constant Contact With Putin, Zelensky to Resolve Ukrainian Crisis

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Tuesday that he has been in constant contact with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to facilitate the settlement of the Ukrainian crisis.

2023-04-04T21:17+0000

2023-04-04T21:17+0000

2023-04-04T21:17+0000

world

russia

turkiye

turkiye

emine erdogan

vladimir putin

volodymyr zelensky

ukraine crisis

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/03/19/1108790472_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_69839e410d5748966f291722ec5ca9dd.jpg

Later in the day, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said that currently "everyone appreciates Turkiye's unbiased stance” and that everyone “is jealous” that Erdogan has been communicating with both sides of the Ukrainian conflict. The last telephone conversation between the leaders of Russia and Turkiye took place on March 25. The call addressed the steps to strengthen bilateral relations, as well as the situation around Ukraine. During the conversation, Erdogan also thanked Putin for the Russian leader's positive stance on the extension of the grain deal allowing exports of Ukrainian grain from Black Sea ports. On March 25, Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said that Erdogan intends to hold telephone talks with Zelensky to discuss the settlement of the conflict.

russia

turkiye

turkiye

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

turkish president recep tayyip erdogan, vladimir putin, volodymyr zelensky, turkey, ukraine crisis, russia