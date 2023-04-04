https://sputnikglobe.com/20230404/finland-officially-becomes-31st-member-of-nato-1109117229.html

Finland Officially Becomes 31st Member of NATO

Finland Officially Becomes 31st Member of NATO

Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto on Tuesday handed over the document on the country's accession to NATO, making it the 31 member of the alliance.

The ceremony was broadcasted on the NATO website.According to the North Atlantic Treaty, the documents on the accession of new members are stored in the United States.US Secretary of State Antony Blinken welcomed Finland’s official accession into NATO on Tuesday.Stoltenberg had noted that the North Atlantic Treaty, the founding act of the alliance, was signed 74 years ago on April 4, 1949.Blinken added that NATO members would continue to reaffirm political and practical support for Ukraine at the upcoming summit in Vilnius in July."Sweden fulfilled all the necessary condition for joining NATO just like Finland, so there should not be any obstacle in its way to join the alliance, Jens Stoltenberg said. "My message is and has been also in my meetings in Ankara that not only Finland but also Sweden has delivered on the commitments they have made under that trilateral agreement."Finland has become a part of the NATO article 5 from Tuesday and now can participate in the alliance’s decision-making, Stoltenberg added.Meanwhile, the presidential office of Finland stated on Tuesday that the country's membership in NATO is not targeted against anyone.Finland and Sweden applied to become NATO members in May 2022, three months after Russia started its special military operation in Ukraine. Turkey and Hungary have been the only NATO countries delaying the ratification process over security concerns, but they eventually softened their stance on Finland's accession earlier this March.

