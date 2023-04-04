Video: One Killed, 30 Injured After Train Derails in Netherlands
05:50 GMT 04.04.2023 (Updated: 08:19 GMT 04.04.2023)
© AP Photo / Peter DejongDeserted railway platforms are seen at Utrecht central station as train services came to a near standstill in the latest in a series of strikes by railway workers hits the Netherlands, Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022.
© AP Photo / Peter Dejong
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - One person was killed and 30 others were injured after a passenger train derailed in the Netherlands, media reported on Tuesday, citing Dutch emergency services.
A passenger train with about 50 people derailed early on Tuesday after hitting construction equipment on the track near the village of Voorschoten near The Hague, Reuters said.
Update— Chaudhary Parvez (@ChaudharyParvez) April 4, 2023
About 30 people have been injured - some seriously - after a passenger train derailed in the western #Netherlands#Emergency services say the overnight #crash happened after the train transporting about 50 people hit construction equipment near the village of #Voorschoten pic.twitter.com/JzksHR2VGK
The cause is yet to be established.