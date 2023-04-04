https://sputnikglobe.com/20230404/one-killed-30-injured-after-train-derailed-in-netherlands---video-1109098594.html

Video: One Killed, 30 Injured After Train Derails in Netherlands

One person was killed and 30 others were injured after a passenger train derailed in the Netherlands, media reported on Tuesday, citing Dutch emergency services.

A passenger train with about 50 people derailed early on Tuesday after hitting construction equipment on the track near the village of Voorschoten near The Hague, Reuters said. The cause is yet to be established.

