https://sputnikglobe.com/20230404/one-of-daesh-leaders-responsible-for-planning-attacks-in-europe-eliminated-in-syria-centcom-1109102259.html

One of Daesh Leaders Responsible for Planning Attacks in Europe Eliminated in Syria: CENTCOM

One of Daesh Leaders Responsible for Planning Attacks in Europe Eliminated in Syria: CENTCOM

One of the Daesh leaders responsible for plotting attacks in Europe has been killed in a unilateral strike by the US in Syria, US Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Tuesday.

2023-04-04T08:07+0000

2023-04-04T08:07+0000

2023-04-04T08:07+0000

world

us

syria

us central command (centcom)

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn2.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/07/04/1083305616_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_7f767628178bbdeb4116e25e9023f667.jpg

"U.S. Central Command forces commanded a unilateral strike in Syria killing Khalid 'Aydd Ahmad al-Jabouri, an ISIS senior leader, on April 3rd. Khalid 'Aydd Ahmad al-Jabouri was responsible for planning ISIS attacks into Europe and developed the leadership structure for ISIS," CENTCOM said in a statement shared on Twitter. No civilians were killed or injured as a result of the US strike, the command said. "The death of Khalid 'Aydd Ahmad al-Jabouri will temporarily disrupt the organization's ability to plot external attacks," the statement added.The US military controls parts of the provinces of Al-Hasakah, Raqqa, Aleppo and Deir Ez-Zor, where the largest Syrian oil and gas fields are located. The Syrian government has repeatedly called the US military presence in the provinces an occupation aimed at stealing Syria's oil.*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist group banned in Russia

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230326/kirby-says-attackers-of-us-base-in-syria-knew-nothing-about-not-fully-operational-defense-1108809243.html

syria

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

daesh leaders, us central command, unilateral strike