One of Daesh Leaders Responsible for Planning Attacks in Europe Eliminated in Syria: CENTCOM
One of Daesh Leaders Responsible for Planning Attacks in Europe Eliminated in Syria: CENTCOM
One of the Daesh leaders responsible for plotting attacks in Europe has been killed in a unilateral strike by the US in Syria, US Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Tuesday.
"U.S. Central Command forces commanded a unilateral strike in Syria killing Khalid 'Aydd Ahmad al-Jabouri, an ISIS senior leader, on April 3rd. Khalid 'Aydd Ahmad al-Jabouri was responsible for planning ISIS attacks into Europe and developed the leadership structure for ISIS," CENTCOM said in a statement shared on Twitter. No civilians were killed or injured as a result of the US strike, the command said. "The death of Khalid 'Aydd Ahmad al-Jabouri will temporarily disrupt the organization's ability to plot external attacks," the statement added.The US military controls parts of the provinces of Al-Hasakah, Raqqa, Aleppo and Deir Ez-Zor, where the largest Syrian oil and gas fields are located. The Syrian government has repeatedly called the US military presence in the provinces an occupation aimed at stealing Syria's oil.*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist group banned in Russia
One of Daesh Leaders Responsible for Planning Attacks in Europe Eliminated in Syria: CENTCOM

08:07 GMT 04.04.2023
FILE - In this Oct. 28, 2019, file photo, U.S. forces patrol Syrian oil fields.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - One of the Daesh* leaders responsible for plotting attacks in Europe has been killed in a unilateral strike by the US in Syria, US Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Tuesday.
"U.S. Central Command forces commanded a unilateral strike in Syria killing Khalid 'Aydd Ahmad al-Jabouri, an ISIS senior leader, on April 3rd. Khalid 'Aydd Ahmad al-Jabouri was responsible for planning ISIS attacks into Europe and developed the leadership structure for ISIS," CENTCOM said in a statement shared on Twitter.
No civilians were killed or injured as a result of the US strike, the command said.
"The death of Khalid 'Aydd Ahmad al-Jabouri will temporarily disrupt the organization's ability to plot external attacks," the statement added.
The US military controls parts of the provinces of Al-Hasakah, Raqqa, Aleppo and Deir Ez-Zor, where the largest Syrian oil and gas fields are located. The Syrian government has repeatedly called the US military presence in the provinces an occupation aimed at stealing Syria's oil.
*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist group banned in Russia
