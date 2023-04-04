https://sputnikglobe.com/20230404/one-of-daesh-leaders-responsible-for-planning-attacks-in-europe-eliminated-in-syria-centcom-1109102259.html
One of Daesh Leaders Responsible for Planning Attacks in Europe Eliminated in Syria: CENTCOM
One of Daesh Leaders Responsible for Planning Attacks in Europe Eliminated in Syria: CENTCOM
One of the Daesh leaders responsible for plotting attacks in Europe has been killed in a unilateral strike by the US in Syria, US Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Tuesday.
2023-04-04T08:07+0000
2023-04-04T08:07+0000
2023-04-04T08:07+0000
world
us
syria
us central command (centcom)
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn2.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/07/04/1083305616_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_7f767628178bbdeb4116e25e9023f667.jpg
"U.S. Central Command forces commanded a unilateral strike in Syria killing Khalid 'Aydd Ahmad al-Jabouri, an ISIS senior leader, on April 3rd. Khalid 'Aydd Ahmad al-Jabouri was responsible for planning ISIS attacks into Europe and developed the leadership structure for ISIS," CENTCOM said in a statement shared on Twitter. No civilians were killed or injured as a result of the US strike, the command said. "The death of Khalid 'Aydd Ahmad al-Jabouri will temporarily disrupt the organization's ability to plot external attacks," the statement added.The US military controls parts of the provinces of Al-Hasakah, Raqqa, Aleppo and Deir Ez-Zor, where the largest Syrian oil and gas fields are located. The Syrian government has repeatedly called the US military presence in the provinces an occupation aimed at stealing Syria's oil.*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist group banned in Russia
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230326/kirby-says-attackers-of-us-base-in-syria-knew-nothing-about-not-fully-operational-defense-1108809243.html
syria
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/07/04/1083305616_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_86d339b9076ea83d427ac56497cb77f6.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
daesh leaders, us central command, unilateral strike
daesh leaders, us central command, unilateral strike
One of Daesh Leaders Responsible for Planning Attacks in Europe Eliminated in Syria: CENTCOM
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - One of the Daesh* leaders responsible for plotting attacks in Europe has been killed in a unilateral strike by the US in Syria, US Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Tuesday.
"U.S. Central Command forces commanded a unilateral strike in Syria killing Khalid 'Aydd Ahmad al-Jabouri, an ISIS senior leader, on April 3rd. Khalid 'Aydd Ahmad al-Jabouri was responsible for planning ISIS attacks into Europe and developed the leadership structure for ISIS," CENTCOM said in a statement shared on Twitter.
No civilians were killed or injured as a result of the US strike, the command said.
"The death of Khalid 'Aydd Ahmad al-Jabouri will temporarily disrupt the organization's ability to plot external attacks," the statement added.
The US military controls parts of the provinces of Al-Hasakah, Raqqa, Aleppo and Deir Ez-Zor, where the largest Syrian oil and gas fields are located. The Syrian government has repeatedly called the US military presence in the provinces an occupation aimed at stealing Syria's oil.
*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist group banned in Russia