Prosecutors Claim Trump’s Remarks on New York Courts, Officials ‘Irresponsible’

Prosecutors allege that remarks made by former US President Donald Trump regarding New York’s court and court officials are irresponsible, NBC News reported on Tuesday.

Public statements made regarding the district attorney are very concerning, the prosecutors reportedly said. Prosecutors are worried about the impact of the statements on potential jurors and witnesses, the report also said. Trump's attorneys argued that the former president was exercising his First Amendment right. The judge reportedly agreed that it was his right, however warned Trump not to make statements that could incite violence. Earlier on Tuesday, Trump was arraigned in a Manhattan courtroom on 34 counts of falsifying business records related to alleged hush money payments to pornography actress Stormy Daniels. Trump denies the allegations against him, as well as a purported affair with Daniels.

