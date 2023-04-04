https://sputnikglobe.com/20230404/reporters-without-borders-says-barred-from-prison-visit-to-assange-1109122917.html

Reporters Without Borders Says Barred From Prison Visit to Assange

International press freedom watchdog Reporters Without Borders (RSF) has been denied access to WikiLeaks publisher Julian Assange.

The WikiLeaks publisher was also very disappointed by the refusal, Deloire said, citing Assange's wife. WikiLeaks was founded by Assange on October 4, 2006, but rose to prominence in 2010 when it began to publish large-scale leaks of classified government information, especially from the US. Since April 2019, Assange has been held in the high-security Belmarsh prison in London while facing prosecution in the US under the Espionage Act. If convicted, the WikiLeaks founder may get 175 years in prison. In December 2022, he appealed to the European Court of Human Rights to challenge his extradition.

