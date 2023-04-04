https://sputnikglobe.com/20230404/russia-still-refusing-to-engage-un-investigative-mission-in-ukraine-says-envoy-in-geneva-1109131582.html

Russia Still Refusing to Engage UN Investigative Mission in Ukraine, Says Envoy in Geneva

Russia will not engage the United Nations' Independent International Commission of Inquiry in Ukraine, the head of the Russian mission to the UN Office at Geneva said Tuesday.

"Last year, Russia decided not to engage this mechanism. We will stick to this position," Gennady Gatilov was quoted as saying by the mission. The diplomat accused the UN body of being openly "anti-Russian and highly politicized." The commission was created in March 2022 by the UN Human Rights Council to probe Russia's alleged war crimes in Ukraine. Twenty-eight countries voted on Tuesday to extend its mandate for another year, four countries fewer than during the inaugural vote.

russia

