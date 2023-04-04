https://sputnikglobe.com/20230404/russian-court-arrests-trepova-charged-with-committing-terrorist-attack-1109123609.html
Russian Court Arrests Trepova Charged With Committing Terrorist Attack
Russian Court Arrests Trepova Charged With Committing Terrorist Attack
Moscow’s Basmanny District Court ruled on Tuesday that Daria Trepova, who has been charged with committing the terrorist attack in a cafe in St. Petersburg that killed Russian military reporter Vladlen Tatarsky, should be arrested for two months, a Sputnik correspondent reported.
2023-04-04T16:01+0000
2023-04-04T16:01+0000
2023-04-04T16:01+0000
russia
vladlen tatarsky's assassination
russia
murder
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/101932/49/1019324935_0:113:2160:1328_1920x0_80_0_0_43726839331698fa3d7384343d9636e6.jpg
"The court ruled: to satisfy the petition of the investigation, to choose a measure of restraint in respect of Trepova in the form of detention for a period of two months, until June 2, 2023," the judge said.On Monday, Russia's Investigative Committee said that Daria Trepova was detained on suspicion of involvement in the explosion, and Russia's National Anti-Terrorism Committee stated that special services of Ukraine and the supporters of the Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK, designated extremist organization and foreign agent, banned in Russia) planned the attack.Later that day, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Ukraine may be responsible for the attack. The regime in Kiev supports terrorist attacks, which is why Russia is carrying out its special military operation in Ukraine, Peskov added.The Russian Investigative Committee told Sputnik that the incident is being investigated as an act of terrorism. The Investigative Committee also said the authorities detained Daria Trepova on suspicion of involvement in the attack.Last year, Russian journalist Daria Dugina, daughter of political philosopher Alexander Dugin, was killed in a car bombing that the Kremlin tied to Ukraine’s special services.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230404/trepova-charged-with-planning-st-petersburg-cafe-blast-russian-investigative-committee-1109116446.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/101932/49/1019324935_120:0:2040:1440_1920x0_80_0_0_2cee07a9259a569095cf608b017ee1f2.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
vladlen tatarsky, daria trepova, russia, terrorist attack, war correspondent, military reporter, journalist murder
vladlen tatarsky, daria trepova, russia, terrorist attack, war correspondent, military reporter, journalist murder
Russian Court Arrests Trepova Charged With Committing Terrorist Attack
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Moscow’s Basmanny District Court ruled on Tuesday that Daria Trepova, who has been charged with committing the terrorist attack in a cafe in St. Petersburg that killed Russian military reporter Vladlen Tatarsky, should be arrested for two months, a Sputnik correspondent reported.
"The court ruled: to satisfy the petition of the investigation, to choose a measure of restraint in respect of Trepova in the form of detention for a period of two months, until June 2, 2023," the judge said.
On Monday, Russia's Investigative Committee said that Daria Trepova was detained on suspicion of involvement in the explosion, and Russia's National Anti-Terrorism Committee stated that special services of Ukraine and the supporters of the Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK, designated extremist organization and foreign agent, banned in Russia) planned the attack.
Later that day, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Ukraine may be responsible for the attack. The regime in Kiev supports terrorist attacks, which is why Russia is carrying out its special military operation in Ukraine, Peskov added.
The Russian Investigative Committee told Sputnik that the incident is being investigated as an act of terrorism. The Investigative Committee also said the authorities detained Daria Trepova on suspicion of involvement in the attack.
Last year, Russian journalist Daria Dugina, daughter of political philosopher Alexander Dugin, was killed in a car bombing that the Kremlin tied to Ukraine’s special services.