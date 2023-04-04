https://sputnikglobe.com/20230404/russian-foreign-ministry-summons-french-charge-daffaires-1109127202.html
Russian Foreign Ministry Summons French Charge d'Affaires
Russian Foreign Ministry Summons French Charge d'Affaires
The Russian Foreign Ministry on Tuesday summoned French Charge d’Affaires Jay Dharmadhikari to lodge a protest over the French embassy’s statement about provocation in Bucha, Ukraine.
"On April 4, Charge d'Affaires of France in Russia J. Dharmadhikari was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry, a protest was lodged in connection with the statements published by the embassy on social networks about ‘atrocities committed by the Russian armed forces in Bucha and other Ukrainian cities," the ministry said in a statement.Ukraine accuses Russia of committing war crimes in Bucha, where dozens of dead civilians were found after the withdrawal of Russian forces. The Russian Defense Ministry rejected the claim as a provocation. It said no civilians had been hurt while Russian troops were in control of the town and blamed Ukrainian artillery forces for pummeling residential areas.
Russian Foreign Ministry Summons French Charge d'Affaires
18:27 GMT 04.04.2023 (Updated: 18:28 GMT 04.04.2023)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Foreign Ministry on Tuesday summoned French Charge d'Affaires Jay Dharmadhikari to lodge a protest over the French embassy's statement about provocation in Bucha, Ukraine.
"On April 4, Charge d'Affaires of France in Russia J. Dharmadhikari was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry, a protest was lodged in connection with the statements published by the embassy on social networks about ‘atrocities committed by the Russian armed forces in Bucha and other Ukrainian cities," the ministry said in a statement.
Ukraine accuses Russia of committing war crimes in Bucha, where dozens of dead civilians were found after the withdrawal of Russian forces. The Russian Defense Ministry rejected the claim as a provocation. It said no civilians had been hurt while Russian troops were in control of the town and blamed Ukrainian artillery forces for pummeling residential areas.