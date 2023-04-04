International
Russian, Syrian, Turkish and Iranian deputy foreign ministers will hold talks in Moscow on Tuesday.
The meeting was initially scheduled for March 15-16, but was postponed due to technical reasons. The objective of the talks is to normalize dialogue between Damascus and Ankara, as well as to prepare a future meeting of the foreign ministers of the four countries. The negotiations will be a follow-up to the meeting of Turkish and Syrian defense ministers that took place in December for the first time in 11 years. The sides will also discuss the situation in the region and issues on the common agenda.
Russian, Syrian, Turkish, Iranian Deputy Foreign Ministers to Hold Talks in Moscow

05:07 GMT 04.04.2023 (Updated: 05:08 GMT 04.04.2023)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian, Syrian, Turkish and Iranian deputy foreign ministers will hold talks in Moscow on Tuesday.
The meeting was initially scheduled for March 15-16, but was postponed due to technical reasons.
The objective of the talks is to normalize dialogue between Damascus and Ankara, as well as to prepare a future meeting of the foreign ministers of the four countries. The negotiations will be a follow-up to the meeting of Turkish and Syrian defense ministers that took place in December for the first time in 11 years.
Analysis
Analysis
Baby Steps Toward Peace: What to Expect From Russia-Iran-Syria-Turkiye Meeting in Moscow
3 April, 05:00 GMT
The sides will also discuss the situation in the region and issues on the common agenda.
