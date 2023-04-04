https://sputnikglobe.com/20230404/russias-fsb-arrests-couple-in-sverdlovsk-region-for-espionage-in-favor-of-ukraine-1109131835.html

Russia's FSB Arrests Couple in Sverdlovsk Region for Espionage in Favor of Ukraine

Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) in the Sverdlovsk Region has arrested a married couple involved in espionage in favor of Ukraine targeting a regional military enterprise, the FSB told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"The illegal activities of a couple involved in high treason in the form of espionage against one of the enterprises of the military-industrial complex of the region have been stopped. As a result of a special operation by Russia's FSB in the Sverdlovsk Region, two Russian citizens were detained in Nizhny Tagil for providing military and technical information to the Ukrainian special services for a financial reward, which could be used against the Russian armed forces during the special military operation," the FSB said. The couple admitted under interrogation that they provided schematic drawings to the Ukrainian special services and were rewarded with about 100,000 rubles ($1,250) for the hand-over. Equipment related to spying activities was confiscated from the couple's home and a criminal case has been opened against the suspects.

