https://sputnikglobe.com/20230404/situation-outside-trump-tower-as-former-potus-to-appear-in-court-after-indictment-1109099532.html

Situation Outside Trump Tower as Former POTUS to Appear in Court After Indictment

Situation Outside Trump Tower as Former POTUS to Appear in Court After Indictment

Sputnik goes live from outside the Trump Tower on 5th Avenue in New York City, since the US Former president Donald Trump plans to voluntarily surrender to prosecutors in Manhattan.

2023-04-04T11:36+0000

2023-04-04T11:36+0000

2023-04-04T11:36+0000

americas

us

donald trump

prosecutors

donald trump's indictment

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn2.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/0a/13/1080813633_0:600:1280:1320_1920x0_80_0_0_26f8aad90800500d63fe0f1adadea62e.jpg

Sputnik comes live from outside the Trump Tower on 5th Avenue in New York City as the former US President Donald Trump is expected to appear in court for arraignment after a grand jury voted last week to indict him on charges related to alleged hush money payments to pornography actress Stormy Daniels. Trump denies the allegations against him.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Situation Outside Trump Tower as Former POTUS to Appear in Court After Indictment Situation Outside Trump Tower as Former POTUS to Appear in Court After Indictment 2023-04-04T11:36+0000 true PT155M16S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us former president donald trump, surrender to prosecutors