Top Hungarian Diplomat Calls China's Ukraine Peace Plan 'Worthy of Discussion'

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Tuesday that his country was standing firmly on the side of peace talks in Ukraine and described the Chinese initiative as worthy of discussion.

"We think that China's peace plan is an initiative worthy of discussion, an initiative that could restore peace in our region, in Central Europe," he told reporters after a Ukraine-NATO foreign ministers meeting in Brussels. "We will continue standing on the side of peace. We support all efforts that will lead to concrete discussions of a lasting peace and guarantee stability for years to come," Szijjarto said. The Hungarian parliament passed a resolution last week that urges the international community to promote peace process in Ukraine and refrain from actions that risk escalating the conflict. Russia has insisted that it is open for negotiations with Ukraine, even after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a decree prohibiting talks with Moscow. China proposed a 12-point roadmap for Ukrainian peace last month in a bid to bring the two to the negotiating table.

