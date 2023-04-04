International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230404/uks-london-city-airport-lifts-liquid-limits-for-hand-luggage-1109112239.html
UK's London City Airport Lifts Liquid Limits for Hand Luggage
UK's London City Airport Lifts Liquid Limits for Hand Luggage
The United Kingdom's fifth-largest London City airport has lifted the 100-millleter (3.4-ounce) liquid limit for hand luggage on Tuesday, the website of the airport said.
2023-04-04T10:54+0000
2023-04-04T10:54+0000
world
uk
airport
security
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105658/14/1056581460_0:241:4917:3007_1920x0_80_0_0_a62ecb179861f6343406d1d2fbe4f8c4.jpg
"You are no longer required to take liquids, laptops, tablets, or other electronic devices out of your hand baggage. Only liquids and gels in containers of up to 2 liters [68 ounces] are allowed in your hand luggage," the instruction on airport's web cite reads. In November 2022, the British government said that it was considering lifting the liquid limit for hand luggage in all UK's airports beginning in 2024 due to the advanced computed tomography scanners to be installed in security lanes. The security measures in airports had been tightened globally after the prevented terrorist attacks in the UK in 2006, when terrorists attempted to smuggle liquid explosives in drinking water bottles on board of several planes. After that, the limit of liquid allowed to be carried on board in hand luggage was cut to 100 milliliters, which extended to both soft and alcoholic drinks as well as to lotions, perfumes, shower gels, shaving mousses, deodorants and toothpaste.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn2.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105658/14/1056581460_293:0:4624:3248_1920x0_80_0_0_8bafcac2c6f1925b9fb0245559af2147.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
london city airport, liquid limit for hand luggage
london city airport, liquid limit for hand luggage

UK's London City Airport Lifts Liquid Limits for Hand Luggage

10:54 GMT 04.04.2023
© AP Photo / Kirsty Wigglesworth / Police cars parked outside London City Airport (File)
Police cars parked outside London City Airport (File) - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.04.2023
© AP Photo / Kirsty Wigglesworth /
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United Kingdom's fifth-largest London City airport has lifted the 100-millleter (3.4-ounce) liquid limit for hand luggage on Tuesday, the website of the airport said.
"You are no longer required to take liquids, laptops, tablets, or other electronic devices out of your hand baggage. Only liquids and gels in containers of up to 2 liters [68 ounces] are allowed in your hand luggage," the instruction on airport's web cite reads.
In November 2022, the British government said that it was considering lifting the liquid limit for hand luggage in all UK's airports beginning in 2024 due to the advanced computed tomography scanners to be installed in security lanes.
The security measures in airports had been tightened globally after the prevented terrorist attacks in the UK in 2006, when terrorists attempted to smuggle liquid explosives in drinking water bottles on board of several planes. After that, the limit of liquid allowed to be carried on board in hand luggage was cut to 100 milliliters, which extended to both soft and alcoholic drinks as well as to lotions, perfumes, shower gels, shaving mousses, deodorants and toothpaste.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала