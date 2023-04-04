https://sputnikglobe.com/20230404/us-court-awards-trump-more-than-120000-in-legal-fees-from-stormy-daniels-1109130327.html

US Court Awards Trump More Than $120,000 in Legal Fees From Stormy Daniels

US Court Awards Trump More Than $120,000 in Legal Fees From Stormy Daniels

The US Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals awarded former president Donald Trump more than $120,000 in attorney fees from ex-pornography actress Stormy Daniels following a failed defamation suit, Donald Trump Jr. said on Tuesday.

2023-04-04T21:20+0000

2023-04-04T21:20+0000

2023-04-04T21:20+0000

americas

stormy daniels

donald trump

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/09/1082026444_0:163:2563:1605_1920x0_80_0_0_25ca5d564d1d79f1bc367160331b8544.jpg

“The 9th Circuit just awarded Trump $121,962.56 in attorney fees from Stormy Daniels. Order just released. This is in addition to the roughly $500k she already owes him,” Trump Jr. said in a statement via Twitter. The order was delivered on the same day that a Manhattan court arraigned Trump on 34 charges related to alleged hush money payments to Daniels to cover up a purported affair between the two. Trump is being charged with 34 counts of falsifying business records related to the alleged payments. Trump denies the allegations against him, as well as the affair. In March 2022, Daniels said she would “go to jail” before paying a penny to Trump after a failed defamation suit filed by Daniels’ former lawyer, Michael Avenatti.

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

stormy daniels, failed defamation suit, donald trump, donald trump jr.