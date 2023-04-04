https://sputnikglobe.com/20230404/us-has-plans-to-help-ukraine-develop-natural-gas-resources-1109124599.html

US Has Plans to Help Ukraine Develop Natural Gas Resources

Ukraine has gas reserves and the United States plans to help develop those and has already held bilateral discussions with Kiev on the matter, US Deputy Energy Secretary David Turk said on Tuesday.

"Ukraine definitely has gas reserves, and there are plans and we have had some good discussions bilaterally in terms of developing those resources further, first and foremost for the benefit of the Ukrainian people and their own energy security," Turk said during a press briefing. Washington has partnered with Kiev to leverage US energy expertise stemming from 17 national laboratories in the United States to help Ukraine plan and execute its goals on energy, Turk added. Ukraine was among the largest gas holders in Europe with 38.5 trillion cubic feet in proven natural gas reserves at the end of 2020, according to a statistical report compiled by BP.

