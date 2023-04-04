https://sputnikglobe.com/20230404/us-job-openings-down-most-in-nearly-2-years-sending-mixed-signals-to-markets-1109130030.html

US Job Openings Down Most in Nearly 2 Years, Sending Mixed Signals to Markets

US Job Openings Down Most in Nearly 2 Years, Sending Mixed Signals to Markets

US job openings fell last month to the lowest level in almost two years.

2023-04-04T21:05+0000

2023-04-04T21:05+0000

2023-04-04T21:05+0000

economy

us economy

job market

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/106301/00/1063010032_0:56:1147:701_1920x0_80_0_0_979b2121500897f06dd50b1cf66255cf.jpg

Job openings slipped to 9.9 million in February, growing at their slowest pace since May 2021, the Labor Department said ahead of the more important March non-farm payrolls report due on Friday. Stocks on Wall Street slid as investors worried about the potential for a recession amid the Federal Reserve's interest rate hike campaign to curb inflation. Aside from the February job openings data, US factory orders fell for a second straight month in March, with manufacturing activity weakening as well. The Fed has added 475 basis points to the interest rate over the past 13 months, bringing it to a peak of 5%. Until the job openings data emerged on Tuesday, there had been bets that the Fed would resort to one more rate hike at least in May to further cool headline inflation that expanded at 6% per year in January versus the central bank’s target of 2%. That rate hike expectation was reinforced by a 5% jump in global crude prices on Monday, following a surprise output cut by oil producers in the OPEC+ alliance. Oil prices are one of the major drivers of headline inflation. As of Tuesday, money markets traders followed by Investing.com seemed to be betting that the Fed may be done with its monetary tightening cycle. The latest reading of Investing.com’s Fed Rate Monitor Tool showed only a 46% probability of the central bank raising another quarter point in rates in May. Bets for a stay were at 54%.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us, united states, us job openings, economy, us economy, job market