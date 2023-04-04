International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230404/us-parks-carrier-group-off-syrias-coast-as-iran-vows-revenge-over-killings-of-irgc-advisors-1109121247.html
US Parks Carrier Group Off Syria’s Coast as Iran Vows Revenge Over Killings of IRGC Advisors
US Parks Carrier Group Off Syria’s Coast as Iran Vows Revenge Over Killings of IRGC Advisors
Iran began deploying small numbers of Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Quds Force advisors to Syria in the early 2010s to help Damascus in its fight against hordes of CIA-backed Islamist militants. These units have come under repeated air attack by the US and Israel.
2023-04-04T14:28+0000
2023-04-04T15:07+0000
world
aircraft carrier
syria
carrier strike group
us
israel
iran
tensions
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/04/1109120685_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_fbb69c52612c658688434ee4e88f7ee0.jpg
Washington has deployed the George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group closer to Syria’s Mediterranean coast in the wake of attacks on illegal US bases, and a dramatic ramping up of US and Israeli strikes in the war-torn country.The Pentagon moved to extend the deployment of the carrier group in the Mediterranean last week, citing the need to provide policymakers with more “options” following attacks on US forces.The carrier deployment comes amid a dramatic escalation of tensions seen in recent weeks between Syria and Iran on one side and the US and Israel on the other related to Washington’s ongoing occupation of parts of the Syrian Arab Republic.In late March, the US conducted large-scale airstrikes against "Iran-affiliated" targets in Deir ez-Zor, Syria after a drone attack against an American base in the occupied eastern third of Syria killed a US mercenary and injured five troops. Washington said the strikes hit military targets, but sources on the ground told Iranian media that they struck a rural development center and grain facility in a neighborhood near Deir ez-Zor’s military airport. No Iranian nationals were killed. The US strikes failed to curb the violence, with US bases situated on top of large Syrian oil and gas fields hit the same week, leaving a US soldier with traumatic brain injuries. An Iraqi militia claimed responsibility for the initial drone attack, saying the operation was a response to the US’ “brutal and terrorist crimes” in Iraq and across the Middle East.US attacks on Syria were followed up by a series of Israeli airstrikes over the past week, which killed two IRGC military advisors – Milad Heidari and Meqdad Mehqani, in the Damascus suburbs. Iran had a massive funeral for the soldiers on Tuesday in Tehran attended by IRGC chief Hossein Salami, Quds Force commander Esmail Qa’ani, other officials, and tens of thousands of mourners. Some mourners carried large, red "flags of revenge" similar to the kind hoisted over a key mosque in early 2020 following the US assassination of IRGC Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani, which culminated in Iranian ballistic missile strikes on American bases in Iraq.Iranian government spokesman Ali Bahadori Jahromi vowed revenge for the IRGC troopers' killings, and vowed that Tehran would never allow “terrorist acts” to “go unanswered.” On Tuesday, Iranian Vice President Mohammad Mokhber suggested that Israel’s Syria strikes were an indication of the “internal collapse” of the Israeli “usurping regime.”The escalating tensions over Syria come as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu faces massive pressure at home from ordinary Israelis and the military over controversial judicial reforms, which he has now promised to put on pause. The US is facing its own domestic problems, including politically charged plans to prosecute former President Donald Trump over alleged accounting hiccups over hush money payments to a porn star (Trump has denied wrongdoing).The tensions also come in the face of rising hopes for peace in Syria and the region amid joint Russian-Syrian-Iranian-Turkish negotiations in Moscow this week, Russia-brokered normalization of relations talks between Syria and Saudi Arabia, and a China-brokered normalization deal between Tehran and Riyadh last month.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230327/white-house-no-change-in-us-footprint-in-syria-as-result-of-attacks-on-us-bases-1108842207.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230404/syrias-defense-ministry-says-two-civilians-killed-in-israeli-missile-attack-on-syria-1109094974.html
syria
israel
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Ilya Tsukanov
Ilya Tsukanov
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/04/1109120685_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_3945ad45e893c1faafb4f16a2cc2c0c0.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
syria, tensions, united states, carrier group, carrier strike group, mediterranean, iran, israel
syria, tensions, united states, carrier group, carrier strike group, mediterranean, iran, israel

US Parks Carrier Group Off Syria’s Coast as Iran Vows Revenge Over Killings of IRGC Advisors

14:28 GMT 04.04.2023 (Updated: 15:07 GMT 04.04.2023)
© AFP 2023 / ERIC BARADATThe end of the catapult runway is seen early in the morning on the deck of the the USS George H.W. Bush aircraft carrier during a deployment. File photo.
The end of the catapult runway is seen early in the morning on the deck of the the USS George H.W. Bush aircraft carrier during a deployment. File photo. - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.04.2023
© AFP 2023 / ERIC BARADAT
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Ilya Tsukanov
All materialsWrite to the author
Iran began deploying small numbers of Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Quds Force advisors to Syria in the early 2010s to help Damascus in its fight against hordes of CIA-backed Islamist militants. These units have come under repeated air attack by the US and Israel.
Washington has deployed the George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group closer to Syria’s Mediterranean coast in the wake of attacks on illegal US bases, and a dramatic ramping up of US and Israeli strikes in the war-torn country.

“We saw increased attacks from IRGC-affiliated groups targeting our service members in Syria, and so as a precaution we did move the carrier to be slightly closer, but it’s still under the purview of EUCOM [United States European Command, ed.],” Pentagon spokeswoman Sabrina Singh told reporters Monday.

The Pentagon moved to extend the deployment of the carrier group in the Mediterranean last week, citing the need to provide policymakers with more “options” following attacks on US forces.
“The extension of the George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group, inclusive of the USS Leyte Gulf, the USS Delbert D. Black, and the USNS Arctic, allows options to potentially bolster the capabilities of CENTCOM to respond to a range of contingencies in the Middle East,” a CENTCOM spokesman said Friday.
The carrier deployment comes amid a dramatic escalation of tensions seen in recent weeks between Syria and Iran on one side and the US and Israel on the other related to Washington’s ongoing occupation of parts of the Syrian Arab Republic.
In late March, the US conducted large-scale airstrikes against "Iran-affiliated" targets in Deir ez-Zor, Syria after a drone attack against an American base in the occupied eastern third of Syria killed a US mercenary and injured five troops. Washington said the strikes hit military targets, but sources on the ground told Iranian media that they struck a rural development center and grain facility in a neighborhood near Deir ez-Zor’s military airport. No Iranian nationals were killed. The US strikes failed to curb the violence, with US bases situated on top of large Syrian oil and gas fields hit the same week, leaving a US soldier with traumatic brain injuries. An Iraqi militia claimed responsibility for the initial drone attack, saying the operation was a response to the US’ “brutal and terrorist crimes” in Iraq and across the Middle East.
A US military vehicle, part of a convoy, arrives near the Iraqi Kurdish town of Bardarash in the Dohuk governorate after withdrawing from northern Syria on October 21, 2019 - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.03.2023
World
White House: 'No Change' in US Footprint in Syria as Result of Attacks on US Bases
27 March, 17:13 GMT
US attacks on Syria were followed up by a series of Israeli airstrikes over the past week, which killed two IRGC military advisors – Milad Heidari and Meqdad Mehqani, in the Damascus suburbs. Iran had a massive funeral for the soldiers on Tuesday in Tehran attended by IRGC chief Hossein Salami, Quds Force commander Esmail Qa’ani, other officials, and tens of thousands of mourners. Some mourners carried large, red "flags of revenge" similar to the kind hoisted over a key mosque in early 2020 following the US assassination of IRGC Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani, which culminated in Iranian ballistic missile strikes on American bases in Iraq.
Iranian government spokesman Ali Bahadori Jahromi vowed revenge for the IRGC troopers' killings, and vowed that Tehran would never allow “terrorist acts” to “go unanswered.” On Tuesday, Iranian Vice President Mohammad Mokhber suggested that Israel’s Syria strikes were an indication of the “internal collapse” of the Israeli “usurping regime.”
In this photo released by the Syrian official news agency SANA, people inspect damage after an Israeli airstrike near Damascus, Syria, Monday, March 7, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.04.2023
World
Two Civilians Killed in Israeli Missile Attack on Syria
Yesterday, 00:31 GMT
The escalating tensions over Syria come as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu faces massive pressure at home from ordinary Israelis and the military over controversial judicial reforms, which he has now promised to put on pause. The US is facing its own domestic problems, including politically charged plans to prosecute former President Donald Trump over alleged accounting hiccups over hush money payments to a porn star (Trump has denied wrongdoing).
The tensions also come in the face of rising hopes for peace in Syria and the region amid joint Russian-Syrian-Iranian-Turkish negotiations in Moscow this week, Russia-brokered normalization of relations talks between Syria and Saudi Arabia, and a China-brokered normalization deal between Tehran and Riyadh last month.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала