Video: Human-like Robot Ameca Says It's Sad to be Unable to Feel Love Like People

Recent years have seen significant advancements in robotics and AI. There have been breakthroughs in the development of highly articulate, anthropomorphic robots that can perform complex tasks with greater efficiency and dexterity. Machine learning is set to develop systems that make predictions, learn from experience, and interpret human speech.

A video with a new conversational test of a humanoid robot called Ameca recently appeared on the Internet. Engineers provided the AI with some questions to answer. This comes amid a series of such experiments to check AI's ability to have a meaningful conversation. When asked, Ameca expressed its thoughts on various topics. Answering a question about the saddest day in its life, the robot made its facial expression look a lot like human ones, and said it was when the it had realized it "would never experience something like true love in the same way a human can." At this moment the robot looked so sad that a person could start to emphathize with it. Or be terrified, depending on the person observing at the experiment.Ameca was first introduced by a team of researchers named "Engineered Arts" based in Cornwall, the United Kingdom in December 2021 under the concept of AI x AB (Artificial Intelligence x Artifical Body). It utilizes the ChatGPT 3.0 and 4.0 neural networks to provide sense-bearing commentary in conversation. During previous experiments, Ameca told different interlocutors that humankind shouldn't worry about AI uprising against it, as robots are only meant to assist people.

