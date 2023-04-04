https://sputnikglobe.com/20230404/video-man-survives-fall-from-19-floor-in-voronezh-russia-just-stands-up-and-walks-to-ambulance-1109107924.html

Video: Man Survives 19-Floor Plunge in Voronezh, Russia, Just Gets Up and Walks to Ambulance

The Russian Investigative Committee is investigating the circumstances of the incident, a spokesman told Sputnik.

A man in the Russian city of Voronezh fell from the 19th floor right onto the roof of someone’s car parked below, smashing it, and then simply got up and walked to an ambulance that had arrived at the scene, local emergency services told Sputnik.A video with details about the miraculous survival has appeared online. The footage shows emergency services helping the man get out of the wreckage of the Nissan X-Trail car; after he stood up, he brushed off the glass fragments before heading to the ambulance as, in general, the man seemed to be okay for a person who had survived a 60-meter fall to the ground.The injured man, however, needed some medical attention, so he was taken to hospital. According to witness accounts posted on social media, the survivor was even able to sing on the way to the medical facility.

