Borrell: EU Wants Cooperation With China, But Beijing Must 'Behave Positively'
The European Union intends to continue constructive cooperation with China on solving global issues, but expects China to "behave positively," especially with regard to the situation in Ukraine, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Wednesday.
"The European Union is committed to continue a constructive engagement with China in order to solve the global challenges. But China is expected to behave as a positive, a constructive global player, especially with regard to Russia's aggression against Ukraine," Borrel said, during opening remarks at the second day of the NATO foreign Affairs ministerial meeting in Brussels. On Tuesday, Borrell said that he will pay a visit to Beijing next week. Earlier in the day, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and French President Emmanuel Macron arrived in China for an official three-day visit at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping.
09:56 GMT 05.04.2023
European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell delivers his speech during a debate on Russia's war against Ukraine, at the European Parliament, Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022 in Strasbourg, eastern France.
