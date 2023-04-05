https://sputnikglobe.com/20230405/borrell-eu-wants-cooperation-with-china-but-beijing-must-behave-positively-1109152763.html

Borrell: EU Wants Cooperation With China, But Beijing Must 'Behave Positively'

Borrell: EU Wants Cooperation With China, But Beijing Must 'Behave Positively'

The European Union intends to continue constructive cooperation with China on solving global issues, but expects China to "behave positively," especially with regard to the situation in Ukraine, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Wednesday.

2023-04-05T09:56+0000

2023-04-05T09:56+0000

2023-04-05T09:56+0000

world

european union (eu)

china

cooperation

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn2.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0c/09/1105263145_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_0e62fb2f6c3145f1157c9a27352610e3.jpg

"The European Union is committed to continue a constructive engagement with China in order to solve the global challenges. But China is expected to behave as a positive, a constructive global player, especially with regard to Russia's aggression against Ukraine," Borrel said, during opening remarks at the second day of the NATO foreign Affairs ministerial meeting in Brussels. On Tuesday, Borrell said that he will pay a visit to Beijing next week. Earlier in the day, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and French President Emmanuel Macron arrived in China for an official three-day visit at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping.

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

european union, cooperation with china, solving global issues