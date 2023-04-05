https://sputnikglobe.com/20230405/china-urges-wto-to-examine-us-led-restrictions-on-chip-exports-1109136804.html

China Urges WTO to Examine US-Led Restrictions on Chip Exports

China Urges WTO to Examine US-Led Restrictions on Chip Exports

In late March, Japan decided to restrict exports of 23 types of semiconductor manufacturing equipment. For exports to China and other countries not on the white list, the registration procedure will become more complicated, requiring the permission of the Japanese Economy, Trade and Industry Ministry.

China has reportedly asked the World Trade Organization to examine US-led restrictions on technology exports that are hindering its ability to make advanced chips.According to media reports, Chinese representatives told WTO that Japan, the Netherlands, and the United States should report their plans and subsequent actions to the organization, and urged it to increase supervision.Earlier, the Japanese government tightened export restrictions on semiconductor-production equipment over growing security concerns. Export limitations that will go into effect in July cover 23 items and will affect exports to all countries except for 42 states, which are viewed as having adequate export controls. This "white list" includes, for instance, the United States, South Korea and Taiwan. Exports to China and other countries that are not listed will take place through a more complex procedure, and each shipment will require the Japanese Trade Minister's approval.On 27 January, talks were held by US, Japanese and Dutch officials on a new set of restrictions designed to undermine China's attempts to establish a domestic chip industry. On 8 March, the Dutch government issued a decree setting limitations on chip technology exports to China and the countries outside the so-called Wassenaar Arrangement, an export control regime whose 42 members exchange data on transfers of dual-use goods and weapons.On 7 October 2022, the Bureau of Industry and Security of the US Department of Commerce made an extensive set of regulations that prohibited the export of any semiconductors designed for artificial intelligence applications and chips made with American tools to China. In August 2022, US President Joe Biden signed an executive order to implement the $280Bln CHIPS and Science Act which includes more than $52Bln in subsidies for US semiconductor manufacturers in an effort to counter what it sees as China's growing technological clout. Moreover, in October, the Biden administration expanded control on the export of US semiconductor technology to 28 Chinese companies to restrict Beijing's ability to make certain high-end microchips used in military applications.In turn, China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs accused the US of being "a tech hegemony" and attempting to control the global hi-tech industry. China claims that the US has been continuously imposing restrictions on Chinese technology companies and launching "unjustified crackdowns" on them and called on all countries to reject US tech dominance and to work together.

