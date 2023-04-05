https://sputnikglobe.com/20230405/czech-foreign-minister-says-ukraines-accession-to-nato-will-not-solve-all-problems-1109176323.html
Czech Foreign Minister Says Ukraine's Accession to NATO Will Not Solve All Problems
"Of course, we support Ukraine’s ambitions to become a NATO member, but this will not solve its problems automatically," Lipavsky told reporters. Lipavsky noted that it was more important to focus on increasing assistance to Kiev, including funds for military equipment and non-lethal materials. In late September, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that Kiev was applying for fast-track membership to NATO. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, commenting on Zelenskyy's statement, reiterated the alliance's commitment to the right of each country to determine its own path and to NATO's "open door" policy, but stressed that the alliance would concentrate its efforts on assisting Ukraine to defend itself. On Tuesday, Stoltenberg said that a meaningful dialogue with Ukraine on membership in the alliance is possible only after Kiev ensures its sovereignty.
PRAGUE (Sputnik) - The Czech Republic supports Ukraine’s intention to join NATO, however, this step itself will not solve all its problems, Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky said on Wednesday.
"Of course, we support Ukraine’s ambitions to become a NATO member, but this will not solve its problems automatically," Lipavsky told reporters.
Lipavsky noted that it was more important to focus on increasing assistance to Kiev, including funds for military equipment and non-lethal materials.
In late September, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that Kiev was applying
for fast-track membership to NATO. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, commenting on Zelenskyy's statement, reiterated the alliance's commitment to the right of each country to determine its own path and to NATO's "open door" policy, but stressed that the alliance would concentrate its efforts on assisting Ukraine to defend itself.
On Tuesday, Stoltenberg said that a meaningful dialogue with Ukraine on membership in the alliance is possible only after Kiev ensures its sovereignty.